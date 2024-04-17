Unacademy Hosts Udaan in Vizag To Empower Thousands of IIT JEE and NEET UG Aspirants

Live
Unacademy, India's largest learning platform*, proudly organized an inspiring and insightful event Udaan in Vizag, aimed at guiding and motivating IIT JEE and NEET aspirants to excel in their preparation journey
Vizag: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform*, proudly organized an inspiring and insightful event Udaan in Vizag, aimed at guiding and motivating IIT JEE and NEET aspirants to excel in their preparation journey. The event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 650+ IIT JEE and NEET UG Learners participating to gain valuable insights from India's Top Educators.
The seminar brought together a distinguished panel of Unacademy top Educators renowned for their expertise in guiding students toward success in the IIT JEE and NEET UG Examination. Udaan was a comprehensive platform for aspirants to interact directly with the Top Educators, allowing them to gain valuable insights, study tips, and strategies to crack the challenging IIT JEE and NEET UG examination. Participants were provided with a deeper understanding of the syllabus, exam pattern, and the effective use of Unacademy's comprehensive learning resources. During the event, Jagnoor Singh COO, Unacademy Centres, felicitated Unacademy learners Madhusudhan Reddy and KVS Vishwa, the top achievers in the AP IPE 2024 state exams. They made their state proud by securing a remarkable score of 99.15 percentile with over 8 Unacademy learners scoring more than 97% in the exam.
Udaan was not only an informative event but also an occasion for aspirants to connect with like-minded peers and Educators, fostering a collaborative and competitive spirit among the attendees. Unacademy Udaan organized in Vizag was an integral part of Unacademy's commitment to providing quality education and comprehensive support to IIT JEE and NEET UG aspirants.