UoH among Top 10 in NIRF 2023

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is ranked 10th position among India’s best educational institutions for the year 2023 according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), rankings released by The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today i.e. June 05, 2023.

The NIRF, a government of India-backed survey rated the University at 10th position under universities category and 20th position under overall category. More than 200 Universities were surveyed for the rankings. The rankings 2023 were developed from more than 8000 institutions that had applied. Every year, the MoE ranks the universities and institutions of India based on specific parameters.

“Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”. The NIRF methodology draws from the overall recommendations and a broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the MoE.

Responding to these rankings, Prof. B. J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor said, “The UoH has been again ranked among the top 10 universities in the country for the year 2023. This has been due to the university’s best practices and its high-quality research. I congratulate the UoH fraternity and call upon them to work towards being recognized as one of the best institutions in India and abroad.”