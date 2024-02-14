UoH to organise int’l conference from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will be organising an international conference on frontiers in basic biology, biotechnology, and bioinformatics, BioAnveshana 2024, from February 15 to 18.

The conference is being hosted to celebrate the journey that started with the purpose of unveiling the truth of life and culminated in developing technologies to make lives worth living. Distinguished Nobel Laureates, illustrious scientists, leading industrialists, and medicinal biology experts in the field of modern biology and biotechnology will speak at the conference.

The main themes of the conference are synthetic biology and biofuels; genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics; microbial, plant, and animal biotechnology; computational biology and bioinformatics; drug development, vaccines, and industrial microbiology; pathogen biology; neurological disorders and medical biotechnology, said a senior officer, UoH.