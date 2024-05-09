MEA Expresses Concern Over Canada's Alleged Support For Extremists And Criminals

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed concern and accused Canada of providing a platform for separatists, extremists, and advocates of violence.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also alleged that Indian diplomats faced threats and hindrances to their duties in Canada, without any consequences.

They have informed Canadian authorities that individuals associated with organized crime and with ties to India have been permitted to enter and reside in Canada. Several extradition requests from India remain pending. They are engaged in diplomatic discussions regarding these issues, stated the MEA spokesperson.

Regarding the arrests of three Indians reportedly connected to the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the MEA mentioned that no formal communication had been received from the Canadian authorities.

No specific or relevant evidence has been shared by Canadian authorities to date. Therefore, we believe the matter is being prejudged. It appears that political interests are influencing the situation, added Jaiswal.

This is not the first time India has accused Canada of providing political space to extremists. Last week, India dismissed comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, stating that it highlighted Canada's tolerance towards separatism, extremism, and violence.