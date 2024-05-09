Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Contest: Amritpal Singh's Entry Alters Political Dynamics

The Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab has come under intense scrutiny as Amritpal Singh, the incarcerated leader of 'Waris Punjab De', has opted to run as an independent candidate in this Sikh-dominated area. This constituency, known for its focus on religious issues, encompasses nine assembly seats, including Jandiala, Tarn Taran, Khemkaran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala, Zira, Sultanpur Lodhi, and Kapurthala.

Amritpal's decision has caught the attention of political observers, especially as it has left the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in a precarious position. The SAD, seeking support from Amritpal's family, faced setbacks with the withdrawal of their nominee by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) in favor of Amritpal and the unconditional backing from Paramjit Kaur Khalda, a significant contender from the 2019 elections.

The Akali Dal (SAD) now grapples with the challenge of countering Amritpal's influence among hardline voters, especially considering the division of Sikh hardliners' votes witnessed in the previous elections. Additionally, the party faces criticism from rivals over sacrilege cases reported during its tenure in alliance with the BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress emerged victorious, marking a departure from the Akali Dal's stronghold over the constituency in previous years. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed a surge in vote share during the 2022 Assembly elections, securing victories in seven out of nine Assembly segments within the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

With Amritpal's entry into the electoral fray, the upcoming Khadoor Sahib polls promise to be a multi-cornered contest, with the Congress and AAP vying for mainstream votes, while the Akali Dal (Badal) and Amritpal appeal to pro-hardliner sentiments.