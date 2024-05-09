  • Menu
Enforcement Directorate Grills Rita Lal In Ranchi Cash Haul Case

Rita Lal, the spouse of Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, underwent interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate after a significant cash discovery on May 6 in Ranchi. Sanjiv Lal, Rita's husband, is considered the main suspect in the case. A substantial amount of unaccounted cash, valued at over Rs 37 crore, was seized during searches at various locations in Ranchi, including the residence of Sanjiv Lal's house help.

Rita Lal was called in by the ED for questioning in the presence of her husband Sanjiv and his associate Jahangir Alam. ED officials reportedly sought fresh insights and details from her related to the case. Her testimony is deemed crucial as it may shed light on the complex web of accusations against Sanjiv Lal.

Alamgir Alam, aged 70, a Congress leader, serves as Jharkhand's Rural Development Minister and represents the Pakur constituency in the state assembly.

In one of its largest cash seizures, the ED recovered more than Rs 37 crore from multiple spots in Ranchi. Subsequent to the raids, Sanjiv Lal and Jahangir were apprehended. The raids were conducted in connection with a money laundering investigation involving Virendra K Ram, a former chief engineer of the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested in February 2023. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the execution of certain departmental schemes.

Sanjiv Lal and Jahangir Alam were remanded to ED custody by a PMLA court, prompting Rita Lal's summons for interrogation. The investigative agency is primarily focused on unraveling the allegations against Lal, with indications that additional individuals may soon be called in for questioning.

