UoH to organise one-day workshop
Hyderabad: The School of Economics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) will be organising a one-day workshop on Diversification of Diet: Importance of Inclusion of Millets in the Diet Menu of the ICDS Mid-Day Meal Scheme and Urban Canteens: A Study of Select Metro Cities of Telangana and Karnataka between 9 am and 6:15 pm on Friday. According to UoH officials, the one-day workshop will feature talks by visiting professors at Ranchi University, Dr Jean Dreze, Editor of Economic and Political Weekly (EPW), Professor Mahendra Dev and Padma Shree awardee, and Millet Man of India, Dr Khader Valli.
The workshop, which is being sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), University of Hyderabad-IoE, will have panel discussions on challenges and perspectives on food and nutrition security in India. The panel will be chaired by the former Director of the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru, Professor R S Deshpande. Another discussion on ‘Diversification of Diet: How do ICDCS, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and Urban Canteens Fair’ will be chaired by Professor E Revathi, the Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), said a senior officer.