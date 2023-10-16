UP to upgrade schools on Indo-Nepal border, interstate areas

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to upgrade schools that are situated near interstate and international routes and multipurpose hubs.

The state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already cleared the proposal to upgrade 16 schools near multipurpose hubs and also those located on the main roads along the Indo-Nepal border.

He has also ordered officials to start model composite schools equipped with modern facilities in 57 districts.

The basic education department has proposed a budget of about Rs 8.5 crore for this purpose.

The proposal includes plans for upgradation of nine schools located on interstate routes for estimated Rs 3.71 crore. The other proposal to upgrade seven schools situated along the international route near Indo-Nepal border, will cost Rs 4.73 crore, officials said.

The proposal presented to the Chief Minister also outlined the action plan, emphasising the pivotal role of the district magistrate throughout the project’s implementation.

According to the proposal, in the districts where such schools will undergo upgrades, the district magistrate will chair and oversee the execution of the scheme.

The government institutions responsible for construction will be selected and monitored by the district magistrate. Furthermore, committees headed by him will be responsible for procuring, the official said.