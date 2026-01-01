Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas Assumes Charge as AOC-in-C, IAF Training Command

Bengaluru: Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas on Wednesday assumed charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF). After taking over his new appointment, the Air Marshal paid homage to fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the Training Command War Memorial.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Shrinivas was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on June 13, 1987. A ‘Category A’ Qualified Flying Instructor, he has over 4,200 hours of flying experience on a wide range of aircraft, including MiG-21, Iskra, Kiran, PC-7 Mk II, HPT-32 and microlight aircraft. He is also qualified as a second pilot on Chetak and Cheetah helicopters and is a categorised Operations Officer on the Pechora missile system.

During his distinguished career spanning nearly four decades, Air Marshal Shrinivas has held several key command and staff appointments. These include Commandant of the Air Force Academy, Air Officer Commanding of a frontline fighter base on the western border, and AOC of a premier flying training base. He has also served as AOC, Advance Headquarters Western Air Command at Jaipur, Commanding Officer of the prestigious Flying Instructors’ School, Commandant of the Institute of Aerospace Safety, and Commanding Officer of the Basic Flying Training School.

His staff appointments include Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Chief Instructor (Flying) at the Air Force Academy, operational staff roles at Headquarters Central Air Command, and Directing Staff at the College of Air Warfare. Prior to assuming his present assignment, he served as the Senior Air Staff Officer at Headquarters South Western Air Command.

Air Marshal Shrinivas is a graduate of the National Defence College, College of Defence Management and Defence Services Staff College. His academic qualifications include an MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies, a Master of Management Studies, and an MSc in Defence and Strategic Studies.

In recognition of his exemplary and meritorious service to the nation, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2017 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 by the President of India.