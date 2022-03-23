UPSC Civil Services 2021: Interview schedule issued at upsc.gov.in

UPSC has posted the personal interview schedule for candidates who have passed the 2021 UPSC CSE Mains. Candidates who have passed the 2021 UPSC Civil Services Exams are required to appear for interviews. The schedule for the 2021 UPSC CSE interviews and the official notice from UPSC is also mentioned below.

"On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th March 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 from 05.04.2022," indicates the official notice issued by the UPSC.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination Results 2021 were recently announced, UPSC declared the UPSC CSE 2021 Main Results on March 17, 2022. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for personality tests or interview round to be It will take place from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

The e-Summon Personality Test Letters will be available soon on the UPSC official website linked above or at upsconline.nic.in.

The commission will also reimburse the amount of the trips of the external students for the UPSC CSE 2021 interviews. "Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and practice followed in the previous years, the Competent Authority has decided to reimburse the LOWEST 'to' and 'fro' airfare for travelling by any Airlines (through the authorized travel agents), to the outstation candidates for attending Interviews/ PT Boards," stated UPSC.

However, the refund is only valid for the lower amount of air tickets, train tickets, etc. Detailed conditions for reimbursement are mentioned in the notice linked above.



