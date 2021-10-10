UPSC Civil Services 2021 Preliminary Examination begins across AP, Telangana today

The Civil Services 2021 Preliminary Examinations begun on Sunday morning with many candidates from two Telugu states are appearing for the examination. As many as 16 centres have been set up in Tirupati for the preliminary examinations and 7,201 candidates will appear for the examination.



The exams will be held in two sessions from 9.30 to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The mains test will be held on January 7. Candidates are advised to reach the examination center at least half an hour in advance as per the covid rules. Special bus services run from the bus stand to the test centres have been set up. Chittoor District Collector Harinarayan said that a special call centre has been set up and is being monitored.



Meanwhile, a total of 53,015 candidates will appear for the exam across Telangana. A total of 46,953 candidates will appear for the exams at 101 examination centers in Hyderabad and 6,062 at 14 centres in Warangal. TSRTC management has decided to provide free transport to the candidates appearing for UPSC Prelims 2021. Candidates can avail of this free transport service on all types of city buses including Metro and AC buses in the three cities of Hyderabad and Warangal by showing their hall tickets.



In this regard, VC Sajjanar said that TSRTC would like to extend its best wishes to the candidates appearing for the Civil Service Examination-2021.