UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result Announced Today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Today UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) announced the civil services examination 2019 result on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Pradeep Singh tops the UPSC civil services 2019 examination. Jatin Kishore secured second and Pratibha Verma, secured third ranks in UPSC civil services 2019 exam.

Candidates can check the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the UPSC civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

Every year the commission conducts the Civil Services examination for selection of candidates to

a) Indian Administrative Service

b) Indian Foreign Service

c) Indian Police Service

d) Other Central Services

The Civil Services Examination is held in two successive stages:

a) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination

b) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the candidates' selection for the various Services and posts announced.

The list has been announced based on the written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019. Eight hundred twenty-nine candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Follow these steps to check the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result:

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2. Go to the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final results of Civil Services Examination, 2019."

3. Enter your roll number

4. A new page will be displayed on the screen

5. Check your results and take its print out for future use