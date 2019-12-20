UPSSSC Junior Assistant Written Exam 2019 Admit Card Released at upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for Junior Assistant written exam 2019.

Candidates, who applied for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant written examination, can download their admit card through candidate login using Candidate Registration No., Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender and Verification Code.

By visiting the Commission's website - http://upsssc.gov.in/ candidates can download their UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card from up to December 24, 2019.

The written examination for UPSSC Junior Assistant posts will be organised at 16 districts of the Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in two shifts - morning from 10:00 am to 11:30 am and in the afternoon from 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Selection Process

The Junior Assistant posts selection procedure will be based on the Written Exam performance. The written exam will take place in two stages.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant: Stage I - Exam Pattern





Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2019. Visible up to 24/12/2019



UPSSSC Junior Assistant: Stage II





The stage II exam will be a computer-based test (typing test) and would be of qualifying in nature. The candidates who will clear the stage I written examination can appear for the Stage II exam.





Any candidate who is a player will get a maximum of five marks in supersession in the following manner:









UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019: Vacancy Details











