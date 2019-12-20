Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Written Exam 2019 Admit Card Released at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Written Exam 2019 Admit Card Released at upsssc.gov.in
Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for Junior Assistant written exam 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for Junior Assistant written exam 2019.

Candidates, who applied for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant written examination, can download their admit card through candidate login using Candidate Registration No., Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender and Verification Code.

By visiting the Commission's website - http://upsssc.gov.in/ candidates can download their UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card from up to December 24, 2019.

The written examination for UPSSC Junior Assistant posts will be organised at 16 districts of the Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in two shifts - morning from 10:00 am to 11:30 am and in the afternoon from 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Selection Process

The Junior Assistant posts selection procedure will be based on the Written Exam performance. The written exam will take place in two stages.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant: Stage I - Exam Pattern


Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2019. Visible up to 24/12/2019

UPSSSC Junior Assistant: Stage II


The stage II exam will be a computer-based test (typing test) and would be of qualifying in nature. The candidates who will clear the stage I written examination can appear for the Stage II exam.


Any candidate who is a player will get a maximum of five marks in supersession in the following manner:



UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019: Vacancy Details




Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top