Usha hosts Karra Samu Championship in Andhra Pradesh

Usha International, India’s leading consumer durables brand, collaborated with the Vasavya Mahila Mandali to celebrate the indigenous martial art forms of Andhra Pradesh at the Karra Samu Championship 2024. The event, held at the ZP School, Etukuru, in Guntur Rural, attracted 100 competitors who participated in the day-long event overseen by officials, volunteers, and Usha Silai School teachers who ensured the event went off smoothly. The championship showcased the exceptional skill and expertise of the participants, with Rishi and Mahalaxmi winning the first prize in boys under 18 and girls under 18, respectively.





The winners were felicitated by the Guests of Honour at the event that included Mrs Dasari Laxmi Durga, Corporator; Mr U. Sitaramaiah, Ex-President, Etukuru; Mrs Y. Vani, Headmaster, ZP High School, Etukuru; Mrs Rashmi, Secretary, Vasavya Mahila Mandali; Mrs Rajyalaxmi, Physical Education Expert, Guntur; Mr Basava Linga Rao, Technical Expert; and Mr G. Subbarao, Grand Master, Kavati Karra Samu Training Society, Guntur.



Karra Samu (aka Karru Samu or Karra Seva), a traditional martial art form using stylised sticks and swords, is amongst the oldest martial art forms, dating back to more than 3,000 years, and was originally practised by the warriors and villagers to defend themselves. The arena where it is performed is known as 'Garidi’.

At the event’s closing, Komal Mehra, Head of Sports Initiatives & Associations at Usha International, shared, ‘The energy today was incredible, and it was a real joy to watch the local talent perform Karra Samu. Being part of traditional martial arts like this shows how important staying active is for our health, and it strengthens Usha’s goal of encouraging people to lead healthier, more active lives.

Category-wise winner details:





Girls Under 18 1st Mahalaxmi 2nd Pallavi 3rd Priya 4th Navya Laxmi Best Performances: Akila, Saranya





Boys Under 18 1st Rishi 2nd Narasimha 3rd Bhanuprasad 4th Vamshi Best Performances: Vishwanatham, Ganesh





Team Winners ZP School, Etukuru (Boys & Girls) Balakuteer Team, Guntur (Boys) Katuri English Medium School (Boys) Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nallapadu (Girls) SKBM High School, Guntur (Girls)

Usha's nationwide initiatives aimed at promoting active and healthy lifestyles, as well as community engagement underscore its dedication to revitalizing local indigenous/traditional sports. The company's sports outreach encompasses strategic partnerships and extensive support for various inclusive sporting platforms and events. These initiatives involve collaborations with entities like the Mumbai Indians franchise, Ultimate Flying Disc, Golf, Cricket for specially-abled individuals, and sports tailored for the visually impaired, such as athletics, kabaddi, judo, and powerlifting. Additionally, Usha actively backs indigenous Indian regional sports like Kalari, Chhinj, Siat Khnam, Thang-Ta, Saz-Loung, Satoliya (known as Pithu), Mallakhamb, and Gatka.

