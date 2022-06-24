Vijayawada : Govt brings municipal schools under edu dept

Vijayawada : The state government issued orders on Friday entrusting the supervision and administrative responsibilities of the municipal schools to education department like government and panchayat raj schools.

According to the orders issued by municipal administration and urban development special chief secretary to government Y Srilakshmi, the decision was taken following representations from MLCs for improving the performance of municipal schools which at present are not receiving required governance from municipalities and corporations due to lack of such supervisory mechanism. To address this the commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) proposed hand over of supervision to education department.

There are 123 urban local bodies under which 2,114 municipal schools are functioning. The number of teacher posts in municipal schools stands at 13,948. As per the orders, there will be no change with regard to the promotional avenues and seniority of the municipal teachers. The benefits being provided by education department will be extended to municipal schools. There will be be protection to service matters.

Continuous training programme will be conducted by the department to teachers. The order stated that the state government after careful examination decided to transfer supervision and administrative responsibilities of the municipal schools, including service matters of teachers, to school education department. The ownership of movable and immovable assets of municipal schools will continue to remain with the respective municipal councils and corporations.