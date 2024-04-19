VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) from today

Hyderabad: The VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) for admission to B Tech programmes of VIT Group of Institutions, VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-AP (Amaravati) and VIT-Bhopal, will be held from April 19 to 30 as Proctored Computer Based Test at 125 cities in India and six cities abroad, Dubai, Muscat, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Applicants from all states and Union Territories of India will participate in VITEEE-2024. The results will be available tentatively on May 3, 2024 in www.vit.ac.in and on the same day online counselling process will begin.

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B Tech programmes of all campuses of VIT-Vellore, Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal.

The rank-wise schedule of counselling for filling of choices is: Phase 1 for Ranks 1-20,000 on 7th & 8th May, 2024; Phase 2 for ranks 20,001 -45,000 on 18th & 19th May 2024; Phase 3 for ranks 45,001- 70,000 on 29th & 30th May, 2024 and Phase 4 for ranks 70,001-1,00,000 from 9th to 10th June 2024.

Applicants of ranks above 1 lakh are eligible only for VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal. The counselling for them will be conducted on 20th & 21st June, 2024. The classes are likely to commence from the second week of July 2024.

Under the G V School Development Programme (GVSDP), candidates with VITEEE ranks 1 to 10 will be given 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for all four years; 11 to 50 will be given 75 per cent tuition fee waiver; those with ranks 51 to 100 will get 50 percent tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 500 would be given 25 percent tuition fee waiver.

Besides, the district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who are studying in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 per cent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.