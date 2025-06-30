What are the living expense in Melbourne for Indian students?

Planning to study in Melbourne? Solid choice. But before you pack your bags and book that student accommodation, let’s talk money. Melbourne’s an amazing place to live—but it’s not the cheapest city out there. The good news? With the right budgeting (and maybe a few frozen parathas), it’s totally doable.

Here's a quick breakdown of what Indian students typically spend while living in Melbourne.

How Much Does It Cost to Live in Melbourne for Indian Students Monthly?

Living in Melbourne as an Indian student? Honestly—it’s exciting, but yeah, it can get pricey if you’re not careful. Between rent, transport, and grabbing that cheeky late-night snack after studying... it adds up.

On average, most Indian students spend anywhere from AUD 1,500 to AUD 2,200 per month (roughly ₹82,000 to ₹1.2 lakh). That said, your actual spend depends on how you live. So, if you’re planning to study in Melbourne, here’s a quick look at what you might need each month:

Rent: AUD 800 – AUD 1,200

Food & groceries: AUD 250 – AUD 400

Public transport: AUD 100 – AUD 160 (student Myki pass saves the day)

Phone & internet: AUD 40 – AUD 60

Misc/personal stuff: AUD 150 – AUD 300

Here’s the thing: if you cook at home, use the student discounts, and resist buying that extra hoodie at DFO South Wharf (we’ve all been there), you’ll probably land on the lower end of the range.

What Is the Average Rent for Student Accommodation in Melbourne? ﻿

Let’s be real—rent is gonna eat up the biggest chunk of your budget while you’re living and studying in Melbourne. It’s not outrageous. But it’s not super cheap either. And how much you spend really depends on where and how you want to live.

On average, student accommodation in Melbourne ranges from about AUD 250 to AUD 450 per week. That’s a wide range, yeah. but totally makes sense once you consider the location, room type, and whether or not you’re splitting it with someone. Below is the average rent for student accommodation in Melbourne:

Shared Room (Twin or Triple): AUD 250 – AUD 300/week

Private Room in Shared Flat: AUD 300 – AUD 400/week

Studio Apartment: AUD 400 – AUD 500/week

Some of the most student-packed areas? Think Carlton, Parkville, and North Melbourne. They’re close to uni, filled with cheap eats, and have that walk-everywhere kind of convenience. But—fair warning—the closer you get to the CBD or campus, the more your wallet feels it.

And hey, if you want to skip the stress of scouting sketchy rentals or dealing with random landlords, just go with University Living student accommodation. Everything’s verified, most properties are student-specific, and honestly? The peace of mind is worth it.

How Much Do Indian Students Spend on Food in Melbourne?

Let’s talk food. For Indian students living in Melbourne, how much you spend really comes down to your eating habits. Cook at home? You’ll save. Live off Uber Eats? Your wallet’s gonna cry. Most Indian students who cook regularly spend around AUD 250 to AUD 350 per month on groceries. That’s about ₹13,000 to ₹19,000, depending on the current exchange rate.

Where do people usually shop? Coles, Woolworths, Aldi—the usual suspects.

But if you’re after desi ingredients, Dandenong Market and Indian Bazaar in Footscray are lifesavers.

You’ll find everything from frozen chapatis and masalas to that exact brand of Basmati you miss from home.

Now, if you’re more into eating out, things change. A simple Indian meal at spots like Dosa Hut, Biryani House, or Saravanaa Bhavan will run you anywhere between AUD 12 and AUD 20. Multiply that by a few meals a week and… yeah, you get the idea.

What Are the Public Transport Costs for Students in Melbourne?

Getting around Melbourne? Pretty easy once you figure out the Myki system. For Indian students (or honestly, any full-time international student), the student concession makes a huge difference. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll likely spend:

Myki Card (One-time cost): AUD 6

Myki Pass (Monthly student fare): Around AUD 90 to AUD 100

Single trip (Zone 1 & 2, with concession): Roughly AUD 2.50

That’s it. No crazy hidden charges or weird fees. Just swipe your Myki and go. Yep—if you live or study within the Free Tram Zone in central Melbourne, tram rides are totally free. Like, zero. Nada. Which is a lifesaver for students at RMIT, the University of Melbourne, or anyone living in the city.

What Are the Utility and Internet Expenses in Melbourne?

Okay—utilities might not be the flashiest topic, but ignoring them? That’s a rookie mistake. If you’re living in Melbourne, especially outside student halls, you will need to factor these into your monthly spend. Now, if you’re staying in purpose-built student accommodation in Melbourne then congrats, you’ve got it easy. In most cases, utilities are included in your rent. That means: electricity, water, heating and even Wi-Fi (yep, no separate internet bill).

But if you're renting privately—maybe with friends in a house-share or your own little flat—you’ll need to plan a bit. Here's a rough estimate of what it looks like per month:

Electricity & Gas: AUD 60 – AUD 100

Water: AUD 25 – AUD 40

Internet: AUD 60 – AUD 80 (split between flatmates—it’s not too bad)

And here’s a heads-up for anyone arriving in winter—Melbourne does get cold. Like, surprisingly cold. Heaters stay on longer, bills go up, and suddenly that fuzzy blanket from Kmart becomes your best friend. Expect a little bump in your electricity bill between June and August.

Conclusion

If you plan smart, Melbourne is affordable for Indian Students. Rent will eat up the biggest slice of your budget, but food, transport, and utilities are manageable with a few smart choices. Cooking at home, using your student Myki pass, and living in areas like Carlton or North Melbourne can save you a ton. And if you want zero hassle, go for a verified property through University Living student accommodation most of them bundle in utilities, Wi-Fi, and support when you need it.