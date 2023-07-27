Why cognitive functions decline as we age old

New Delhi: Scientists have discovered what they believe to be the central mechanism behind cognitive decline associated with normal ageing. The normal ageing process is associated with declines in certain cognitive abilities, such as processing speed and certain memory, language, visuospatial, and executive function abilities. Some also experience slowness in thinking and difficulties sustaining attention, multitasking, holding information in mind and word-finding. According to the team from University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, ageing in mice and humans is linked to a specific brain protein including CaMKII.

“The mechanism involves the mis-regulation of a brain protein known as CaMKII which is crucial for memory and learning,” said Ulli Bayer, Professor of pharmacology at the varsity’s School of Medicine.

“This study directly suggests specific pharmacological treatment strategies,” Bayer added.

In the study, published in the journal Science Signaling, researchers used mouse models and found that altering the CaMKII brain protein caused similar cognitive effects as those that happen through normal ageing. Bayer said that ageing in mice and humans both decrease a process known as S-nitrosylation, the modification of a specific brain protein including CaMKII.