Why MBA graduates should consider a career in corporate communications

Corporate communications has undergone a significant transformation, expanding from a support function focused on press releases and media outreach to a central pillar of business strategy. Today, it plays a critical role in aligning internal and external messaging, managing stakeholder expectations, safeguarding corporate reputation, and enabling transparent communication across digital platforms. With the rise of social media, ESG priorities, and real-time information cycles, corporate communications professionals are now key players in guiding organizational narratives, mitigating risks, and contributing directly to business growth.

The Strategic Importance of Corporate Communications

Companies across sectors - be it education, healthtech, FMCG, startups, or D2C e-commerce - are operating in an environment where reputation and public perception can significantly impact the bottom line. A single misstep in communication can lead to loss of investor confidence, customer trust, and even market share.

As a result, communication leaders are now integral to strategic planning, influencing how brands respond to crises, implement internal changes, communicate ESG goals, and handle regulatory scrutiny. Communication is no longer just about storytelling; it's about aligning narratives with business outcomes.

Essential Skillsets for Modern Corporate Communicators

For MBA students aspiring to enter this dynamic field, a diverse skill set is essential:

● Business Acumen: Understanding organizational structures, revenue drivers, and operational dynamics is crucial.

● Data Literacy: Proficiency in interpreting metrics like media reach, sentiment analysis, and engagement rates is vital for measuring campaign success.

● Strategic Thinking: Crafting messages that align with business objectives and resonate with diverse stakeholders is key.

● Crisis Management: The ability to respond swiftly and effectively to unforeseen challenges is indispensable.

● Cross-Channel Communication: Adapting messages across various platforms—from internal newsletters to social media—is essential for consistent brand messaging.

The Role of an MBA in Bridging the Gap

While degrees in communications provide foundational knowledge, an MBA offers strategic insights into business operations. Courses in marketing strategy, business analytics, organizational behavior, and corporate governance equip aspiring communicators with the tools to align messaging with overarching business goals.

Specializations such as Business Analytics, Strategic Marketing, or Digital Transformation are particularly relevant, preparing students to apply data-driven approaches to storytelling and contribute meaningfully in boardroom discussions.

Career Pathways and Industry Outlook

Corporate communications roles are expanding across industries, with positions like Internal Communications Manager, Media Relations Lead, ESG Communications Specialist, Crisis Management Advisor, and Digital Content Strategist becoming increasingly prominent.

According to the Indian Communicators Group (ICG) Salary Survey 2024, starting salaries for in-house communications professionals typically range from ₹5.3 lakh to ₹5.8 lakh per annum, with some entry-level positions offering as low as ₹3.5 lakh. As professionals gain experience, salaries increase, with more than 45% earning between ₹22.5 lakh and ₹62.5 lakh annually.

However, the industry also faces challenges, including significant salary disparities. Reports indicate that 30% of India's corporate communication professionals feel underpaid, highlighting the need for standardized compensation benchmarks.

Wrapping it up

For MBA students seeking a career that combines strategic thinking, business insight, and effective communication, corporate communications offers a rewarding path. As organizations continue to prioritize transparency and stakeholder engagement, the demand for business-savvy communicators is poised to grow.

(The writer is MBA (Business Analytics)