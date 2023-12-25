Workshop on ‘Crafting Tomorrow’s Innovators’ organised

Hyderabad: The Department of Mechanical Engineering at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, organized a two-day workshop on ‘Crafting Tomorrow’s Innovators: A Workshop on Mechanical Engineering and Robotics/AI Curriculum.’ The workshop, aimed to shape a curriculum that aligns with current market and future trends and imparts skill-based education in mechanical engineering.

Under the guidance of Prof V Rama Sastry, Dean – Core Engineering at GITAM, the workshop witnessed the participation of eminent experts from reputed research institutes. Prof S M Murigendrappa from NITK, Surathkal, Prof R Prasanth Kumar from IIT Hyderabad, and Prof. V Vasu from NIT Warangal shared their valuable insights as resource persons.

The workshop served as a platform for collaborative discussions, exchange of ideas, and the exploration of innovative approaches in Mechanical Engineering and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence engineering programs. The participants actively engaged in shaping a curriculum that not only meets academic standards but also equips students with the skills demanded by the dynamic industry landscape.

Faculty members from GITAM’s Mechanical Engineering department actively participated in the workshop, offering their perspectives and suggestions to enhance the proposed curriculum. Their contributions will play a crucial role in ensuring that the curriculum reflects the needs of the industry and provides students with a comprehensive and cutting-edge technologies.

This initiative underscores GITAM’s commitment to staying at the forefront of educational advancements and fostering an environment of continuous improvement. The university remains dedicated to preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the rapidly evolving technological landscape.