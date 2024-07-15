World Youth Skills Day quotes

Enhancing youth employability-bridging the gap between academia, industry

Chinmay Hegde , Co-Founder, CEO, and Managing Director, Astrikos.ai





Employability remains a significant challenge for today's youth, especially in our country. As the job market evolves, many graduates struggle to acquire the necessary skills and experience. To address this, partnerships between industry and academia are crucial, and Astikos.ai is already making a significant impact. Establishing Centers of Excellence and hands-on living labs is essential. Practical experience bridges the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application, enhancing students' skills and competencies. Inclusive internship development programs ensure that every young person gains valuable industry experience and builds professional networks.

Celebrating the power of skills to drive development

﻿Seshadri Venkatachalapathi , Digital Campus Lead, BT Group









In a rapidly changing job market, empowering youth with the right skills has never been more crucial. As we mark World Youth Skills Day 2024, the theme "Youth Skills for Peace and Development" calls upon us to recognize the untapped potential of young people as agents of positive change. Digital at BT Group is committed to this cause. By equipping the next generation with a holistic skill set that encompasses all manner of skills from AI to professional development to leading inclusively, we can foster a better workplace and culture. Our pledge to grow our team in India by the end of 2024 is more than a business goal; it's an investment in the architects of tomorrow.



Through upskilling initiatives and promoting digital leadership, we're preparing youth for the jobs of the future while also creating a workplace that values work-life balance, diversity, and inclusion. We have accelerated the modernisation of the learning experience across BT Group, partnering with Degreed to deliver Digital Campus, a new intuitive, personalised learning experience enabling an anytime, anywhere opportunity for colleagues. This helps build a culture where learning becomes a habit for everyone with videos, courses, articles and podcasts. It also connects colleagues enabling social learning and sharing of resources and expertise across the business.

As we celebrate the power of skills to drive development, we are nurturing the changemakers of tomorrow and building a future where every young person can thrive. On this World Youth Skills Day, let's renew our commitment to empowering youth, because when they succeed, we all succeed.

Equipping youth for the jobs of today

﻿Ankit Aggarwal , Founder and CEO of Unstop





More than 50% of the workforce is expected to be Gen Z in the next 5 years. So upskilling and giving them the right opportunities to grow is imperative. We’ve seen how they are eager to explore new things and equally focus on understanding what not to do. In fact, as per the Unstop Talent Report 2024, over 88% of HRs prefer skills over experience, academics, or references. This shows how recruiters are also shifting towards skill based hiring.

And to help with this, at Unstop we’ve created a digital playground for these Gen Zs to learn, upskill, showcase their skills, gain CV points and get hired while unlocking their true potential throughout their academic journey.

From learning opportunities through self-paced courses and modules on Unstop Pro, a gamified platform to practice skills like coding, interview prep, skills assessments and more, to mentorships from industry leaders and experts who have gone through the same cycle as a student and know the problem areas that need to be addressed.

The best way for these students to showcase their skills is through competitions and challenges that push them to put their best foot forward and solve business problems that companies are facing.

Investing in Gen Z's upskilling isn't about securing a talent pipeline for our company, it's about building an unstoppable workforce for our nation. A generation equipped to tackle the challenges of the future, armed with the knowledge to solve complex problems, and the agility to adapt to unforeseen circumstances. That's the power we unleash when we empower Gen Z.

This isn't just about equipping them for the jobs of today, it's about preparing them to create the jobs of tomorrow. We're talking about a future driven by automation, artificial intelligence, and a globalized marketplace. Gen Z needs the skills to not just navigate this landscape, but to lead the charge.

Equipping youth with necessary skills

﻿Arati Porwal , Country Head – India, CFA Institute





The youth today are increasingly confident and clear about their career paths and prospects, despite global uncertainties, the rapid acceleration in deployment of technology and artificial intelligence and the evolving recruitment landscape. A recent survey by CFA Institute – The 2024 Graduate Outlook Survey, found that 73% Indian graduates view upskilling and advanced qualifications as essential in today’s job market, with nearly 90% feeling positive about their future career prospects, highlighting their proactive alignment with skill development and the industry’s evolving demands.

This World Youth Skills Day, we recognize the immense potential that young Indians hold in shaping our country’s future. We must remain steadfast in equipping our youth with necessary skills, professional certifications and the ethical grounding needed to support their career trajectories and lead in an increasingly dynamic global marketplace.

Empower youth with skills

Nishchae Suri , Managing Director at Cornerstone OnDemand India





On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, it is imperative to acknowledge the pivotal role of equipping our youth with essential skills that play in shaping the future of our society. In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape and shifting workforce dynamics, the challenges faced by the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, are unprecedented. With 40% of employees’ skills projected to be obsolete in four years and 67% of the world’s youth lacking digital skills , many traditional entry-level roles have been automated, creating an urgent need for new skill sets.

