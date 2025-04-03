WorldQuant Kicks Off 2025 International Quant Championship

WorldQuant has launched the fifth International Quant Championship (IQC), a global competition that brings together top quantitative minds from around the world. The three-stage, team-based contest challenges participants to apply their skills in data science and financial markets. Registration is open until May 14, 2025.

Since its inception, the IQC has attracted over 98,000 contestants from more than 5,000 universities across 110+ countries. The 2024 finals in Singapore featured 13 regional finalist teams, with past champions from Taiwan, Canada, the UK, and India.

The 2025 IQC will be hosted on WorldQuant’s BRAIN platform, with top teams competing for a share of $100,000 in cash prizes and a chance to win the championship title at the global finals in Singapore this September.