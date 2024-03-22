Zell Education Signs MoU with UPES for Finance and Accounting Career Advancement

Zell Education, a leading edtech platform offering courses in finance and accounts domain for students and working professionals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UPES Dehradun. The agreement marks a significant collaboration aimed at offering students and working professionals an integrated pathway for careers in finance and accounting.



The heart of this strategic partnership lies in the establishment of a robust academic pathway for BBA students at UPES, allowing them to concurrently pursue the prestigious ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) certification alongside their degree program. This unique integration offers students a holistic education, providing them with a competitive edge in the dynamic field of finance and accounting.

Under the terms of the MoU, students enrolling in this collaborative program stand to gain substantial benefits. Zell Education, in association with UPES, will offer students the opportunity to receive up to 8 exemptions in their ACCA qualification. This recognition is designed to streamline the educational journey, saving students valuable time and effort as they progress swiftly toward their professional accounting goals.

Anant Bengani, Director and Co- Founder of Zell Education commented, "We are excited about the collaboration with UPES which allows us to provide an unparalleled academic experience to students aspiring to build successful careers in finance and accounting. The integrated pathway and exemption benefits offered through this partnership will equip them with the skills and credentials needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape."

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to equip students with advanced skills and prepare them for success in the ever-changing landscape. Through our joint efforts, students will gain access to globally recognised frameworks and resources essential for enhancing their academic and research endeavours. This partnership is poised to play a key role in shaping a forward-thinking internationally significant educational and training environment,” said Rahul Nainwal, Director, UPES School of Business.