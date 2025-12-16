Messi lights up Delhi stadium amid Visca Barca chants

New Delhi: Argentine football icon and FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi received a rousing welcome at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, as chants of “Messi, Messi” and “Visca Barca” rang out from packed stands during the final leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025.

Messi also met Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia. Former Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who previously played for West Ham United, presented Messi with a jersey in a special on-field moment that drew loud applause. Messi also received a framed cricket bat from Jay Shah.

Messi then spent considerable time with children on the pitch, signing autographs, clicking photographs and greeting young fans. Joined by teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, the Argentine great ensured that every child present had a moment to remember. The trio even played a short rondo with the kids.

As the celebrations continued, Messi began kicking footballs into the stands, smiling broadly as fans scrambled to catch them. Messi’s Delhi appearance marked the final stop of his India tour, following events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

While the Kolkata leg was marred by crowd-related issues, the Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi events unfolded smoothly with heightened security arrangements.

Earlier, Messi and his teammates dazzled fans at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where a star-studded programme included a friendly match featuring Indian celebrities and footballers. The event culminated in iconic moments, including Messi meeting Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.