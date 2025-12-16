Physicians Assn conducts symposium on Nutrition

Bengaluru: Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN India) successfully conducted its Continuing Medical Education (CME) Symposium on “Evidence-Based Nutrition: The Role of Whole Food Plant-Based Nutrition as Medicine” at Ramaiah Medical College (RMC) on Monday. The event brought together more than 200 medical students, faculty members, and young clinicians, marking a significant step toward strengthening nutrition-focused medical education in India.

The symposium was jointly organised by the Department of Community Medicine and Ramaiah International Centre for Public Health Innovations, with the aim of empowering future doctors to apply whole-food plant-based nutrition as a clinical intervention to prevent and manage non-communicable diseases (NCDs).