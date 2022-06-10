Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education

Change the syllabi to suit industries

Degrees and diplomas without skills are of no use. Present curriculum of degrees and diplomas are not up to the mark to suit the needs of industries. In view of this, it is right time to change the syllabus which caters the needs of industries and provides employment to students

Madugula Prasad,Vemulapally, Nalgonda

Strike symmetry between academics and skill development

The need of the hour is to strike a perfect symmetry between academics and skill development. Both should complement each other. It's high time that institutions should give thrust on skill development right from the school level.

On the other hand, parents should identify the interests of their wards instead of forcing them to take up certain courses such as engineering or medicine etc. Unfortunately, the parents call the shots in deciding their wards' future instead of giving freedom to them. It kills the natural skills and intellectuality of the children and they end up in different careers.

G Ravi, Farmer, Bathinivaripalli, Hanumakonda

The education system is drastically changing for a decade. Nowadays, along with formal education, skill-based model of education is also important from school level, which helps the children to choose their interest subject. In market there is a void of skilled youth and as well as their is high unemployment.

This initiative of NEP 2020 introducing vocational courses as part of syllabus in school curriculum will change the situations. I hope it is implemented by the Telangana government.