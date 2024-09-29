If laddu adulteration done, punish the guilty severely

'Stop playing with fire' (Sept. 28). The Tirumala laddu Prasad controversy played out by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was due to his extreme nonchalance, caring two hoots for the sentiments of innumerable devotees visiting Venkateswara Swamy temple, for not following basic and traditional temple rules, proclaiming that he abided Hindu traditions.This political cunningness proved costly for his political career despite enormous defence on his part in defending that the laddu prasadam was not contaminated by any animal product. As a CM he was expected to be above his personal religious notions in safeguarding the Hindu sentiments as per the code and rules of the temple. Jagan has to answer several questions that had taken place during rule at Tirumala temple that sorely hurt the sentiments of the believers. He should have been aware that as a head of the political executive, he must have acted on time alleviating the forebodings of the devotees, but he miserably failed in all these, by turning a blind eye to the happenings.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

The ‘Laddu Ladai’ of Tirumala does persist with politicians who do not show any compunction, and refuse to follow temple rules and sign a declaration, stating that they abide by Hindu traditions. Playing with sentiments of any religion is a dangerous act. No one should even attempt that. This political game will go on but the bigger question that needs to be asked is when politicians and political parties will stop trying to sell religion for their political gains. It is time the political parties and individuals rise above the practice of seeking votes in the name of religion. We keep boasting that we are the biggest democracy. There should be no place for religion or caste to play a prime role.

– Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

***

Writer V Ramu Sarma aptly summed up the raging ‘Laddu Ladai’ as YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is now clearly on the defensive; and is in the process of turning the table against the believers, and the allegations made by CM Chandrababu Naidu, in this regard. Jagan in a press conference stoically defended his efforts as CM of AP did everything possible in preserving the sanctity of TTD in making the Laddu Prasadam. He said the tankers carrying ghee were regularly checked for the quality of the product – and a couple of trucks were sent back as they did not stand the test. But, all this seemed, after a great deal of afterthought by Jagan to escape the public wrath and extreme disappointment in the aftermath of the contamination of Prasad episode the YSRCP government had a clear and undeniable role which could have been definitely avoided if Jagan had some sense of respect for Hinduism and Sanatan ideals that the followers hold close to their heart.

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

Our country boasts of secularism, based on the Constitution, giving all religious groups their space in worship; but it is seldom seen to be truly happening with the majority Hindu community, who are always at the receiving end of things by the ruling entity. YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has precisely done this to the devotees of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple, by being callous to the devotion and sentiments of countless devotees who have been visiting the temple. What is surprising is the innocence played out Jagan to all the allegations of Prasadam contamination, repeatedly claiming that lowest quotation was allowed to the bidder was routine, every six months; but what Jagan has forgotten is ghee procured for Rs 320 per kg could be anything but pure ghee for sure. This gives rise to the legitimate demand for temples in the country to be handed over to the community for management, without any government interference that is not the case with Muslim and Christian communities.

– K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

Jagan and his Christian lobby vitiated the holy atmosphere of Tirumala. Not only Laddu controversy, all the institutions attached to Tirumala are mismanaged. Many hench men/women of YSRCP made money in the name of Lord Balaji of Tirumala. Jagan has no faith in Lord |Venkateswara. Neither his wife nor his mother paid a single visit to Tirumala. He went to the extent that an artificial set of Tirumala temple was built at his residential house for the feigned faith exhibited by his wife in traditionally done rituals; with this ridiculous deed, his nature is exposed how the power can be misused draining the several lakhs of rupees of tax payers money. Unless the Hindu temples are allowed to looked after by their own management as in the case of other religions, the lost glory of Santana Dharma cannot be restored.

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

Whether former CM Jagan or current CM Naidu is playing dangerous game, only Lord Balaji knows, but the people of AP who have voted TDP and allies by replacing the failed YSRC government very well know Naidu, PK and others are using the alleged adulteration for political gain. Those who have been visiting Tirupati frequently have even now are vouching that there's no change in taste then and now. The major complaint is the quality of meals being served has turned bad. Surprisingly, none of the politicians in AP is talking about it. By the way during Ayodhya temple Pranprathistan led by PM, nearly 1 lakh laddus were airlifted in a special chartered flight. I wonder whether they were also adulterated and PM and others couldn't smell animal substance.

What I see dangerous and knee-jerk move is that temple authorities have asked devotees not to bring laddu or sweets as offering for god. They were instead asked to bring coconut etc. All of a sudden, the food safety wing in some states have started inspection of temple prasad. Where were they when devotees were taken ill after eating prasad in the past.

TTD which claims to be independent, instead of joining political chorus, should find long-term view to end such controversy. Instead of procuring ghee from external agencies why not TTD devolop ghee making unit by procuring milk from within AP, and neighbouring states. With so much money in their coffers, it is immensely possible. Also, before doubts are raised about refined sugar, for which some companies are using Chars in refining process, why not start using jaggery which was used long time back for making laddu. I'm sure Lord Balaji in whose name devotees are eating them won't have any objection.

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

If adulterated laddu was placed before the diety and offered as prasadam to countless devotees it was a punishable offence. The ruling TDP is up in its arms raising a huge hue and cry against YSRCP. The allegation which had existed earlier too has gathered a sudden momentum as if it was a "bolt from the blue" perhaps to settle political rivalry and vendetta. The controversy has thus gained national attention and raised eyebrows and created doubts about the sanctity of the temple itself. The footfalls at the temple would also have taken a nosedive on account of this raging controversy. Religious leaders irrespective of their affliations should come together on a single platform and warn the TTD Board and management to strictly adhere to the "Agama Shastras" wherein the process of preparing the offerings & the ingredients to be used would have been laid down.

– N R Raghuram, Hyderabad