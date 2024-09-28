Stop Playing With Fire

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegations are a clear political game to divert the issue of adulterated ghee which took place during his regime. He claims a former CM is not being allowed to enter Tirumala temple. Every religion has certain rules and practices of its own. Anyone who wants to enter a place of worship has to follow their customs and practices. How could the head of political executive violate the rules? Dearth of positive thinking and the lust for power seems to giving rise to several new problems. Misuse of religion, the leaders of all political parties should understand, would ultimately harm the state and its people. It could lead to new trouble like riots based on religion. This in turn would affect the development of the state

The ‘Laddu Ladai’ of Tirumala continues and former Chief Minister and YSRCP president, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, does not show any remorse, and refuses to follow temple rules and sign a declaration, stating he abides by Hindu traditions.

What should one call it? Defiance of rules, or does he think that he is much bigger or greater than personalities like former President of India Abdul Kalam Azad and Sonia Gandhi, who did not bat an eyelid, to sign the declaration in the past? Every religion has certain rules and practices of its own.

Nothing wrong and anyone who wants to enter that place of worship has to follow their customs and practices. Why religious places, for that matter, even to enter anyone’s house in India and even in places like Japan, one has to first remove his shoes or chappals. Can any outsider say ‘No, I will defy and yet gain entry’?

This is nothing but a clear political game to divert the issue of adulterated ghee which took place during his regime. Jagan Mohan Reddy would have gained the sympathy of the people if he had said, ‘look these are allegations. Here is the evidence,’ instead of making illogical statements.

He claims a former CM is not being allowed to enter a temple. Who is stopping him? He further claims Nandini ghee was not there during his regime. True, that is what the charge is. Contract with Nandini ghee was cancelled during his regime by the then TTD Board headed by Y V Subba Reddy.

Playing with sentiments of any religion is a dangerous act. No one should even attempt that. Now swamijis and leaders of political parties including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are questioning: Why was he silent when idols went missing from Durga temple? Why was he silent when the head of Lord Rama’s idol was damaged? Why was he silent when the chariots were burnt? If one is secular, he should not have kept quiet.

He further emphasizes, “I trekked to Tirumala.” What’s so great? Thousands of people trek to Tirumala every day. He has admitted one thing that he never signed the declaration even when he was the Chief Minister. That is what everyone is questioning now. How could head of political executive violate the rules? He spoke of Constitution and secularism. In India, we have Muslim Personal Law and Waqf Board and Waqf Act. Can anyone violate it?

This political game will continue but the bigger question that needs to be asked is when politicians and political parties will stop trying to sell religion for their political gains. Religion, of course, sells not just in India but in many parts of the world. This unwholesome practice needs to be changed. Over decades, it has become an accepted routine. It is time the political parties and individuals should rise above the practice of seeking votes in the name of religion. It should not become a political tool. We keep boasting that we are the biggest democracy. The question is if we are conducting elections in a manner that would uphold democracy in true sense?

Democracy is a system that should help people fulfil their demands and needs and elect representatives who can act on their behalf to see that their needs and aspirations are fulfilled.

Elections are held once in five years so that people can choose the government that works, and throw out the one which does not work properly.

There should be no place for religion or caste to play predominant role. But unfortunately that is what has been happening and all political parties without any exception use religion and caste for every issue.

The Congress may allege that this has taken a devastating turn since 2014. The BJP may say that it is Congress which is dividing the people. We talk of unity in diversity. But we don’t follow it. We believe in using it for political advantage.

For long, people used to say illiteracy was one of the reasons for this menace of using religion for political gains. That is not correct. It is political greed that is responsible. The literacy rate is about 75% in the country as on 2018. What is required is knowledgeable leaders and people.

People should think rationally before arriving at some conclusion. Yes, political leaders do target the 25% illiterate people with money and other allurements. But they, too, cannot be taken for granted. They also play a crucial role in all elections. Some, of course, can be manipulated as they cannot think about what is advantageous for them and may think on the lines of religion or caste. Each party tries to influence its community for votes based on religious criteria.

It is most unfortunate that politicians overlook the requirements of the people like addressing the issue of poverty, unemployment creating basic infrastructure facilities, skill development, and indulge more in activities which are unproductive for the country by engaging in politics based on religion. The one point programme of any political party is to come to power at any cost.

What is happening today in Andhra Pradesh is no different. Now an attempt is being made to convert the case of adulteration of ghee used in Laddu Mahaprasadam into Hindus V/s Christians which is very unfortunate. In Andhra Pradesh never before were there any differences between various religions. Why create new trouble now?

Dearth of positive thinking and the lust for power seems to giving rise to several new problems. Misuse of religion, the leaders of all political parties should understand, would ultimately harm the state and its people. It could lead to new trouble like riots based on religion. This in turn would affect the development of any state. Violence should not have any place in a democracy and no party should misuse religion to fulfill their political goals.

Whether we will have one nation one election or not, it would be advantageous if all parties stick to their manifesto and people too learn to vote based on the assurance given in the manifesto not religion.

Efforts should not be made to exploit the minds of the illiterate people. The only way the system can change is when people use their brain before electing their representatives. They need to be choosy and elect only those who can work for the development and growth of the nation.