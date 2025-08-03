Namma Metro delivers life-saving liver for transplant in first such exercise

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind medical mission for the city, a donated human liver was successfully transported through Namma Metro for a critical transplant surgery on Friday night. This marks the first time Bengaluru's metro network has been used to facilitate life-saving organ transport. At 8:38 pm, a team comprising one doctor and seven medical staff arrived at Whitefield Metro Station with the liver, brought safely by ambulance from Vydehi Hospital. Upon arrival, they were received by Assistant Security Officers (ASOs) and Metro staff, who verified documents and ensured security for the sensitive transfer.

By 8:42 pm, the specially arranged Metro train carrying the medical team and the organ departed from Whitefield. After a smooth, uninterrupted journey, it reached RR Nagar Metro Station at 9:48 pm. Another ASO and Metro team welcomed the group and facilitated the quick transfer of the liver to a waiting ambulance, which rushed it to Sparsh Hospital, where the transplant was scheduled.

The timely coordination ensured that the liver reached the hospital well within the transplant window. The medical team expressed deep gratitude to Metro officials, home guards, and security staff for their swift cooperation and professionalism during the life-saving operation.

This crucial effort was carried out under the joint operational guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). It becomes only the second such case in India where a Metro rail was used for organ transport—the first being a heart transported via Hyderabad Metro in January this year.

The success of this operation underscores the potential of urban transport networks like Namma Metro in responding to medical emergencies and providing logistical support for organ donation missions. With this breakthrough, officials hope it sets a precedent for more metro-enabled organ transports in the future, helping save precious time and lives.