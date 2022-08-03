A people’s diplomat: Dr Andrew Fleming

By default or as a matter of habit, most diplomats bear a dual appearance, although they epitomise diplomacy to the core. One can notice that most of them put on airs and prefer to move amidst tight security away from the general public. Despite the place where they are posted, several of them show no inclination to learn about and understand local arts and culture, in spite of their richness.

There are, however, rare exceptions. One such all-endearing diplomat is Dr Andrew Fleming, who served both the Telugu States from 2017 to 2022, as the British Deputy High Commissioner. He could win the hearts of the people with his demeanour, benevolence, tastes and interests during his tenure.

He has left a lasting impression on Hyderabad and its people with his proactive genial approach besides his keen interest in social, cultural and recreational issues. He carved a niche for himself, thanks to his fondness for culture and heritage.

There has been no single building or monument that has not been visited and photographed by Fleming in and around Hyderabad. The five-year stint of this most affable diplomat that ended last week is awe-inspiring. In a way, he stands apart as a role-model worth emulating.

A gem of a human-being



A 1986 batch British Civil Services officer, Fleming took charge as the DHC to AP and Telangana in July 2017 even as the bifurcation dust was settling down. He made a mark in both the States with his highly professional work ethics. Having worked in Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria besides contributing his mite to international policy issues in many parts of the world, including South Asia, Fleming quickly struck a chord with the local powers-that-be, officials, and the people. He delivered his prime responsibility of promoting business and trade between the UK and the Telugu region with aplomb. The amount of trade and business saw about twelve-fold increase during his stint which is quite an extraordinary feat in itself.

As the head of the Deputy High Commission, he supported projects on community cohesion and inter-faith, countering violence against women, human trafficking, child sexual abuse, misinformation and empowerment of youth. Though the world had come to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fleming could achieve what was expected of him as a diplomat. He did so with a panache that few from the genre seem to possess.

More than anything, Fleming is remembered for his people-friendly approach and his mission to inspire everyone to protect the city's heritage. He is known for paying a visit to monumental buildings along with a group of enthusiasts, exploring the history behind them, and appreciating the diligent work of architects and artisans. His driving forces were avowed passion and utmost dedication.

"After Rajasthan, Telangana has many forts. The rock formations here are splendid. The potential for heritage tourism is immense," he told me while recapping his tenure. Golconda Fort, Charminar and the narrow by-lanes in and around Banjara Hills were among the top of his favourite places.

"Golconda looks gorgeous early in the morning. Charminar not just as a structure but the whole area as a unit fascinates me. People live in peace and harmony in the narrow lanes, which is a true reflection of the inclusive nature of living," he said.

Bringing people together has been his most satisfying achievement as a British diplomat. He made it a point to ensure the attendance of a good number of women in Eid party hosted by his office.

A die-hard sports enthusiast, especially of tennis and cricket, Fleming never missed an opportunity when called to inaugurate an event or to give away prizes. One could see him chatting away with budding sportspersons and their coaches and encouraging them to go the distance.

A livewire and fun-loving, Fleming served both the States, especially Hyderabad, as a brand ambassador. Fleming, without any inhibition, said that his perspective about the city of Hyderabad has grown and it has changed him for the better.

"It's a most happening city. It's growing by leaps and bounds, especially in terms of information and technology. The city is also one of the very places in the world that shows something new each time you set out to explore. I only hope that while we look to expand on one end, we will be mindful of our cultural and historical building and spaces," he said in an interview. Fleming visited almost all important districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and mingled with locals.

IT Minster K Taraka Rama Rao took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the outgoing DHC for his 'wonderful service.' "Andrew, you've been a terrific diplomat representing the UK in India & my compliments," KTR said. Though Fleming was headquartered in Hyderabad, he was committed to the neighbouring State of AP too. About 100 persons from AP came to Hyderabad to take part in a programme organised by him in Hyderabad recently.

A close circle of friends and well-wishers bid an emotional farewell to Dr Fleming in a place that he never minded roaming around any time with his friends and a camera. One of Nizam's palaces, Bella Vista, a picturesque heritage structure that houses the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), hosted a grand send-off to the people's diplomat on July 27. He personally met every participant to exchange pleasantries and also to recollect the best moments he had with them here. Even amid the farewell, he was seen enquiring one participant whether he wished to join him at a heritage walk the next day!

Undiplomatic diplomat



Dr Fleming earned a good number of friends from all walks of life and enjoyed a rapport with many. Two among them are a Padma Shri awardee, Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases and a Padma Bhushan recipient Mr. Padmanabhaiah Kantipudi, former Union Home Secretary and currently Chairman of ASCI.

Dr Raghu Ram, one of the youngest surgeons of Indian origin in over 100 years to be honoured with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) – Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, rightly called Dr Fleming as an 'Undiplomatic Diplomat'. "Dear Andrew, you're a diplomat like no other - super efficient, very warm, most kind & ever friendly 'undiplomatic Diplomat'. Pray & wish that you return in the not too distant future as British High Commissioner to India. People of Hyderabad will miss you."

Padmanabhaiah, an aficionado of art, culture, and heritage like Fleming, admired him for his friendly and easily accessible nature. "Dr Andrew is a great admirer of heritage buildings, and often visited Bella Vista with a group of friends, including talented photographers and painters. He is a lover of theatre, and we would often meet at plays hosted by the Mohammad Ali Baig theatre group. I personally know that he tried to improve co-operation between Britain and India in healthcare and medical education. Hyderabad will miss him a lot," the 1961-batch IAS officer said.

A great fan of South Indian cuisine like idli, dosa and vada with homemade chutney, Fleming extensively used his social media platforms to appreciate the taste of food, beauty of places and greatness of people here.

I am particularly impressed by Fleming's initiative to encourage youngsters to be bold and confident in dealing with any situation that life threw up.

He offered his DHC seat for a day to a youngster selected through a merit-based selection process every year. In a marvellous bid to improve interpersonal relations, Fleming advocated for everyone to introduce themselves to at least five new persons at every gathering.

Minutes before his flight flew through the blue skies to take him to another lucky lot of people, Fleming's two-word message to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was: Feeling Blue. All Telugus are feeling the same with the transfer of a 'people's diplomat.'

(The author, a Ph.D. in Communication and Journalism, is a senior journalist, journalism educator, and communication consultant)