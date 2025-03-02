A Powering Vision for Viksit Bharat

“The democratization of Indian geospatial ecosystem will spur domestic innovation and enable Indian companies to compete in the global mapping ecosystem by leveraging modern geospatial technologies and realising the dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ fully" - Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology

The National Geospatial Policy, 2022, notified by the Government of India on December 28, 2022, is a transformative policy aimed at positioning India as a global leader in the geospatial sector. With a long-term vision extending to 2035, the policy seeks to liberalize and democratize access to geospatial data, fostering innovation and enabling its widespread use across governance, businesses, and academia.

By creating an enabling environment for geospatial technology adoption, the policy is expected to drive advancements in urban planning, disaster management, agriculture, environmental conservation, transportation, and various other sectors. This article examines the National Geospatial Policy 2022, focusing on its alignment with PM Gati Shakti, budgetary allocations, the National Geospatial Data Repository, and Operation Dronagiri’s impact on innovation. It also explores how the policy fosters inclusion, economic growth, and private sector participation, ensuring geospatial intelligence enhances governance, business, and public services across India.

Recent Allocations

In the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, the government has reinforced its commitment to the geospatial sector: Government of India has allocated ₹100 crore for the National Geospatial Mission. This mission aims to develop foundational geospatial infrastructure and data, playing a crucial role in modernizing land records, urban planning, and infrastructure design. By leveraging PM Gati Shakti, the initiative will facilitate integrated planning, enhance data-driven decision-making, and improve the efficiency of infrastructure projects across the country. This strategic investment underscores the government’s focus on harnessing geospatial technology for economic growth, governance, and sustainable development. The National Geospatial Data Repository is being developed to serve as a centralized platform for geospatial data management and access. This repository will consolidate geospatial datasets from various government and private entities, ensuring seamless data sharing, interoperability, and accessibility across multiple sectors. Operation Dronagiri, launched on November 13, 2024, is a pilot initiative under the National Geospatial Policy 2022. The project aims to demonstrate the real-world applications of geospatial technologies to enhance citizen services, business efficiency, and governance. It is designed to integrate geospatial data, analytics, and advanced mapping technologies to support multiple sectors.

In its initial phase, Operation Dronagiri is being implemented in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The project brings together government departments, industry partners, corporations, and startups to drive geospatial innovation and ensure efficient utilization of spatial data.

The initiative is expected to enhance governance, boost economic efficiency, and promote sustainable infrastructure development. By integrating geospatial technologies with public and private sector initiatives, Operation Dronagiri envisions a nationwide rollout under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

To further enhance geospatial infrastructure, the Survey of India (SoI) has launched a pan-India Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) Network, ensuring high-accuracy location data. Additionally, under the SVAMITVA Scheme, SoI has surveyed and mapped over 2.8 lakh villages across Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka using drone technology, streamlining land records and property rights.

To support technological innovation and entrepreneurship, the policy is facilitating the establishment of incubation centers, industry accelerators, and Geospatial Technology Parks. These initiatives are driving research, fostering startups, and strengthening India’s geospatial ecosystem, ultimately positioning the country as a world leader in geospatial innovation.

With its focus on expanding access, promoting innovation, and leveraging geospatial intelligence, NGP 2022 is not just a policy—it is a transformative tool for national development, economic prosperity, and a thriving digital economy. It is a key driver in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), paving the way for a future driven by geospatial intelligence and data-led governance.

The National Geospatial Policy 2022 is a significant step towards strengthening India's geospatial ecosystem. By simplifying data access, promoting innovation, and fostering enterprise development, the policy is creating a robust and dynamic geospatial sector that supports governance, industry, and research. With initiatives like PM Gati Shakti, the National Geospatial Data Repository, and Operation Dronagiri, the policy is driving data-driven decision-making, infrastructure modernization, and digital transformation. As India advances towards Viksit Bharat, geospatial intelligence will be central to planning, connectivity, and national resilience.