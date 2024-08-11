A tribute to extraordinary tales of ordinary women

Inspired by the initiative from a group of farmers’ children from dryland agriculture background to revive ‘Millet Food Culture based Nutritional Diversity,’ passionate, enthusiastic, and energetic ‘Twin Friends’ Priyanka Bharadwaj and Vishalakshi Reddy founded the ‘Millet Bank’ to take forward the much-needed, age-old, and almost forgotten, ‘Millet Farming Legacy.’

In recognition of the initiative of Vishalakshi Reddy, an exceptional 478-page Coffee Table Book, ‘HUM (in Hindi script) – When Women Lead’ produced by United Nations Women India and Ford Foundation, marking 75 years of Independence, a six-page chapter with photographs, is exclusively allotted to her. The book covered inspirational stories of ‘75 Remarkable Women Leaders,’ who demonstrated diverse talents.

These real stories are about their challenges, competence, potential, and significant achievements, that make a compelling case for gender equality and a more equitable society. These women leaders from various parts of India are drawn from different fields such as agriculture, culture, entrepreneurship, education, environment, healthcare, innovations, mentorship, overcoming adversity, politics, social justice, and technology with specific reference to each one’s contribution in ‘Creating Resilient, Equitable, and Thriving Communities, Collectives, and Organizations’ according to Reshma Anand, Regional Director, South Asia Ford Foundation.

Describing Vishalakshi Reddy from Telangana, under the category of ‘Innovations in Domestic and Urban Issues’ in addition to contribution of six more women, it is mentioned that her professional journey began with ‘Millet Farming’ on her family’s fields in order to revive the culture. She worked with local farmers and communities for a joint learning. Her concerted efforts already yielded results, by creating an impact on the livelihoods of many individuals, through partnerships with farmers, artisans, and micro units. Creation of ‘Gift Baskets’ is the best example. Her work is widely appreciated and recognised by many including Prime Minister Modi and by the ‘First Ladies of G 20 Nations.’

Success stories of women who figured in this book are simply fascinating. For instance, Amila Lakra from Jharkhand connected with a local self-help group, believes that true leadership is planting seeds of growth and nurturing them together, where every hand that joins in the effort strengthens the roots of collective success. Similarly, from a stage of begging neighbors for Rs 150 to treat her sick son, Archana Mane from Maharashtra with her work within her community rose to the level of inspiring and motivating others, which led to community strength. They both, in addition to one more woman, figured in the category of ‘Agriculture and Rural Development.’

Drishana Kalita from Assam is an inspiring example of how creative expression like her puppet shows can be a powerful tool for advocacy and leadership in driving social transformation as well as women empowerment. The story of Mousumi Choudhury from West Bengal, an acrobatic mask dance, inspired by Goddess Durga’s ten hands, is an illustration of how passion and leadership can bring about significant social and cultural change. These two in addition to the achievements of five more women are from the fields of ‘Cultural Preservation and Arts.’

Anuradha Das Mathur from Delhi, who was selected for the prestigious ‘Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership Program’ and pioneered a platform (Vedica Scholars Program) to build a cadre of competent young women, sent a strong message to the government that, ‘Rather than seeing women merely as beneficiaries, enable them to contribute to the Nation.’ Jasmin Gupta from Gujarat, CEO and Founder of ‘Lxme,’ a Neo Bank for Women which has no physical location as such, is well poised to achieve her dream of making women financially independent and empowered. These two women, in addition to five more, are in the category of ‘Economic Empowerment and Entrepreneurship.’

Direction of Anoushka Sinha from Uttar Pradesh, a UN Youth Leader, is about creating change and advocating for those who are less privileged. Her active efforts to change legal and social systems for the betterment of youth are exemplary. Madhumita Nath from West Tripura, who evinces keen interest in performing arts and worked with National School of Drama, is a staunch believer in the importance of education. She became a guiding light for girls, championing their rights and safety. Journey of Vishali Kola from Andhra Pradesh, from a restricted housewife to a successful entrepreneur and child rights advocate, is an inspiring tale of courage and determination. These three in addition to two more women are in the category of ‘Empowering through Education.’

Gayatri Swahar from Haryana, an industrial sociologist, works with thousands of women farmers. Her story is a powerful example of how leadership can drive social and cultural transformation. Ezhil Subbian from Karnataka, who was awarded three PhDs by top universities in Molecular Bio Physics, Bio Physics, and Bio Chemistry, is an entrepreneur not afraid of taking risks, and believes in innovative solutions. Kalpana Ramesh from Telangana, harnessing a fundamental law of nature, created a self-sufficient water management system to harvest rain water. These three in addition to two more are in the category of ‘Environmental Stewardship.’

In ‘Healthcare and Wellness Advocacy’ area, two doctors in addition to two more, who did yeomen service, find place in the book. Dr Prabha Yadav from Maharashtra, a renowned plastic surgeon, educates and trains more people. Dr Sangeeta Saksena, a gynecologist from Bangalore, through her trust treats abused children, adolescents and took lead in child safety. In the areas of ‘Mentorship and Leadership Development,’ Syed Sehrish Asgar from Jammu and Kashmir, an IAS officer, a catalyst for social change and an inspiration for countless young women, is covered. The story of Larishisha Pdahsiej from Meghalaya is a powerful illustration of the impact of women in leadership roles, particularly in areas where traditionally men dominated. Aishwarya Bodapati from Telangana, who is known for undertaking ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ in a group, circumventing the globe in 254 days on the seas, figured in the same category. Two more women are also covered.

In the category of ‘Social Justice and Equity,’ Auda Viegas from South Goa, who had grown from a solitary figure on a beach to a leader creating supportive and empowering community, is covered. Others covered are: Gaytri Suman from Chhattisgarh, a lawyer, who championed cases related to land rights, gender equality, and social justice; Grace Banu from Tamil Nadu, who set up ‘Trans Rights to create Role Models for Trans Persons’ battling for their representation and for reservation; Jameela Nishat from Telangana, who is popularly known as the voice of ‘Communal Harmony’ through founding the ‘Shaheen’ organization, as well as seven more women.

In the category of ‘Overcoming Adversity,’ the contribution of five women is highlighted. In the category of ‘Political Leadership and Community Mobilization,’ Chanda Bai Meena from Rajasthan, Laki Jani from Odisha, Malika Virdi from Uttarakhand and nine more women figure in the book. In the category of ‘Technology and Innovation’ Neelima Jerath from Punjabwho made history as India’s first female Director General of a Science City. Three more women also figure in this.

Amitab Kanth, India's G20 Sherpa (Representative of Head of Government) and former CEO of NITI Aayog, in his Message, said that, “Women empowerment is not just a matter of equity, it is a strategic imperative for sustainable development and inclusive growth.” Susan J Ferguson, the representative of ‘UN Women in India,’ wrote in the Foreword that this book is a tribute to the extraordinary journeys of ordinary women, rewriting their destinies and, in turn, shaping others’ lives.

‘HUM - When Women Lead’ is associated with the International Women's Day, which celebrates the achievements of women and promotes gender equality. The book is used as a resource to highlight importance of women’s leadership and to inspire action towards empowering women in various sectors. By aligning with International Women's Day, the book leveraged the global attention on women's issues to amplify its message and reach a broader audience.