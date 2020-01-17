Accelerating welfare measures for women

As has been observed in this column earlier, it is a well-known fact that governments alone can hardly achieve the objectives of development and welfare programmes.

The support and assistance of non-government organisations and community-based organisations are often found essential, especially in respect of the ability to provide the last mile connectivity – reaching the desired benefits to those for whom the programmes are intended.

Such partnerships are now quite common even in respect of the corporate sector with the concept of "Corporate Social Responsibility" or CSR, which has now become a favoured arrangement for the design and implementation of projects, especially in the infrastructure sector.

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) can make particularly valuable contributions in programmes undertaken in the welfare sector.

And, when the interventions are aimed at vulnerable sections of the society such as the elderly, women, children and the economically weaker groups, the quality of the role that these organisations can play becomes that much more important, as they can provide the requisite empathy and compassion – the personal touch. While there are many such organisations around the world, notable contributions are being made by some leading institutions in India.

Committed to uplifting the girl child, NGOs like 'Save the Children' are bringing hope in the lives of thousands of girls in India by giving them the right environment and opportunities to learn.

The work begins by going among the most backward communities (socially as well as economically) and helping them understand and realise why it is important that girls go to school and stay there. Thereafter, assessments are done in the area and out-of-school and vulnerable children are mapped.

'Save the Children' campaign then engages extensively with children and they are groomed and prepared to take the leap to formal schooling. In several Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, the NGO is ensuring that girls get holistic education by improving school infrastructure and building a better learning environment.

Countries around the world have shown different responses to the issue. In a first ever global study on female infanticide by Asian Centre for Human Rights, a Delhi-based NGO dedicated to protection of human rights, it has been revealed that preference of son over daughter is a major reason for female infanticide in many countries around the world.

The dowry system in South Asia, which makes daughters "an unaffordable economic burden", also contributes to female infanticide. Apart from the law of the People's Republic of China on Maternal and Infant Health Care of 1994, Beijing also has the Population and Family Planning Law of the People's Republic of China of 2002 that prohibits sex identification of foetus and sex-selective abortions.

According to the American Convention on Human Rights (ACHR) report, South Korea is one of the very few nations where the imbalanced sex ratio has been reversed.

Nepalese women are under pressure to bear a son, according to a survey by a Nepal-based NGO, Centre for Research on Environment Health and Population Activities. It also finds that 81 per cent women, whose first child was a daughter, prefer a son.

From nations where gender selection is banned, people travel to Thailand, the US, Mexico and other nations where it's legal to undergo Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) or Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS).

In Thailand, for example, the Chinese, the East Europeans and Indians form the majority of people (70-80 per cent) preferring PGD. According to the Asian Law Institute, over 80 per cent of PGD practices were undertaken for the purpose of sex selection.

Even in countries such as India, where the practice of identification of the sex of the foetus is banned by law, it is not uncommon to see clandestine practices being taken recourse to by technicians in hospitals.

As can be seen, the phenomenon of discrimination against women is a scourge that has affected societies around the world, though to varying degrees in different countries.

Therefore, while formal and hard interventions, such as laws and executive arrangements, may have their limited value, what one is looking for in this context is really change in the mindset of the world community as a whole - a paradigm shift in the psyche of society that will see a complete reversal of approaches. A reversal of a fundamental and substantive nature that goes above and beyond the paying of lip service or engaging in window dressing.

Without denying the fact of female discrimination, both by parental as well as societal approaches, the significance of demographic ratios needs to be appreciated a little beyond the numbers.

The role of women in institutions such as marriage and family - as well as the social and ethical values those institutions stand for are central to societal development and women empowerment is not only necessary but also needs to lead to enlightenment as women have to face more odds than men.

Imagination boggles at the thought of what the universe would have been without women. Why, according to the Hindu philosophy, the very origin of the universe is attributed to a feminine source of energy, namely the "Adi Shakti".

The history of mankind is replete with instances of great and heroic achievements by accomplished women – from the Joan of Arc and Jhansi Ki Laxmi to Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi, Sirimavo Bandaranaike or Aung San Suu Kyi. And the yeoman service rendered by great persons like Mother Teresa and Durgabai Deshmukh can hardly be exaggerated.

In other words, the time has come for a change in thinking and to realise by that female children are a treasure, and not a burden. After all, where would human civilisation be, if there were no women?

