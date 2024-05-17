AI impact on Indian elections

In the heart of the world’s largest democracy, India, lies a mammoth political ecosystem pulsating with energy and anticipation during election seasons. With an estimated population of 1.44 billion, approximately 968 million eligible voters, and a Lok Sabha comprising 545 seats, the stakes could not be higher. As per the latest figures from the Election Commission of India, the political landscape boasts 8 national parties, 57 state parties, and a staggering 2,764 unrecognized parties. As the nation heads into the final phase of polls, the scope for young professionals in political communication is unprecedented, necessitating a shift towards specialised skill sets and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) this kind of specialised skill sets courses should be clubbed in all academic disciplines, not limited to media studies. Government agencies should take active role in introducing new courses and programs for younger generations.



Relevance of AI in Indian polls

With the monumental task of reaching nearly a billion voters, AI offers novel solutions, enabling the automatic generation of video messages tailored to India’s linguistic diversity. These messages can be seamlessly shared via phone messages and AI-powered chatbots, amplifying the voices of political leaders and garnering support in real-time. Elections, once confined to traditional strategies, have become a testing ground for the AI boom, with generative AI transcending language barriers in a linguistically diverse country like India. The one-time investment in AI technology offers an enormous reach, penetrating every nook and corner of the country with unprecedented efficiency.

The integration of AI into election campaigns marks a paradigm shift in political strategy. AI-powered tools enable parties to analyse vast amounts of data, predict voter behaviour, and tailor messages to specific demographics, thereby enhancing campaign efficacy and outreach.

AI-generated version of politicians shared on WhatsApp: The emergence of AI-generated versions of politicians disseminated via platforms like WhatsApp underscores the pervasive influence of AI in political communication. These virtual avatars engage with voters, disseminate party messages, and personalize interactions, amplifying campaign reach and engagement.

Political parties’ widespread use of AI: In recent election campaigns, almost all political parties have leveraged AI to gain a competitive edge. From data analytics to targeted advertising, AI technologies are employed across the spectrum of campaign activities, reshaping the electoral landscape and redefining conventional campaign strategies.

Reaching a country with nearly a billion voters: With a staggering electorate of nearly a billion voters, the challenge of reaching every corner of the country necessitates innovative solutions. AI facilitates micro-targeting, enabling parties to tailor messages and engage with voters at scale, transcending geographical barriers and maximizing campaign impact.

Automatic generation of video messages: AI-driven technologies enable the automatic generation of video messages, revolutionizing campaign communication. These personalized videos resonate with voters, convey key messages, and evoke emotional responses, enhancing voter engagement and mobilization.

Addressing linguistic diversity: India’s linguistic diversity poses a unique challenge in election campaigns. AI-powered chatbots and language processing algorithms facilitate communication in multiple languages, enabling parties to engage with voters in their native tongue and bridge linguistic barriers.

Sharing via phone messages and A.I.-powered chatbots: AI-powered chatbots facilitate real-time communication with voters via phone messages and social media platforms. These chatbots provide instant responses, disseminate information, and solicit feedback, fostering interactive engagement and bolstering campaign outreach.

Engaging political leaders and seeking their support: AI technologies enable parties to analyse social media data to identify influencers and opinion leaders. By engaging with political leaders and seeking their support, parties can leverage their influence to sway public opinion and mobilize support, amplifying the impact of their campaigns.

Elections as a testing ground for the A.I. boom: The electoral arena serves as a testing ground for the burgeoning AI boom. Innovations in AI-driven campaign strategies, from predictive modelling to sentiment analysis, are refined and perfected in the crucible of electoral politics, driving the evolution of AI technologies and their applications.

Generative AI removing language barriers: Generative AI technologies, such as natural language processing and machine translation, remove language barriers in a linguistically diverse country like India. These technologies facilitate seamless communication, enabling parties to convey their message effectively and connect with voters across linguistic divides.

One-time investment and enormous reach: AI represents a one-time investment with the potential for enormous reach. By leveraging AI technologies, parties can penetrate every nook and corner of the country, maximizing campaign impact and mobilizing support on an unprecedented scale.

Shaping future careers

Communication skills are paramount in conveying the impact of AI solutions to diverse stakeholders, while an understanding of voter behaviour is instrumental in crafting effective campaign strategies. Predictive modelling, interdisciplinary collaboration, and real-time data processing are indispensable tools for staying ahead in this competitive arena. Above all, a commitment to continuous learning is essential, given the rapid evolution of AI technologies and their applications in election campaigns.

Varsity offerings, student learning

Understanding Political Dynamics: Universities should offer courses that provide students with a deep understanding of political dynamics, including electoral systems, political ideologies, and campaign strategies. Students should learn to analyse political trends, anticipate shifts in public opinion, and navigate the complexities of the political landscape.

Data Analysis Skills: Courses in data analysis equip students with the skills to analyse large datasets, extract meaningful insights, and make data-driven decisions. Students should learn statistical techniques, data visualization tools, and machine learning algorithms relevant to political analysis and campaign strategy.

Programming Proficiency: Programming courses should focus on languages commonly used in AI development, such as Python and R. Students should learn to write code, develop AI algorithms, and deploy AI-powered applications for political communication and voter engagement.

Ethical Considerations: Students should learn to evaluate the ethical dimensions of AI technologies and develop responsible AI solutions that uphold democratic principles and values.

Communication Skills: Students should learn to craft persuasive messages, engage with diverse audiences, and effectively communicate political ideas and policies.

Understanding Voter Behaviour: Courses in psychology and sociology provide students with insights into voter behaviour, attitudes, and preferences. Students should learn to conduct voter surveys, analyse voter demographics, and interpret electoral data to inform campaign strategies.

Predictive Modelling: Courses in predictive modelling teach students how to develop predictive models using statistical techniques and machine learning algorithms. Students should learn to forecast election outcomes, identify key drivers of voter behaviour, and optimize campaign resources for maximum impact.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Interdisciplinary courses promote collaboration across disciplines, fostering creativity and innovation in AI-driven campaign strategies. Students should learn to work effectively in interdisciplinary teams, integrate diverse perspectives, and leverage complementary skills to solve complex problems.

Real-time Data Processing: Courses in real-time data processing focus on technologies and techniques for handling streaming data in real-time. Students should learn to develop AI-powered applications that analyse and respond to real-time data streams, enabling dynamic and adaptive campaign strategies.

Continuous Learning: Lifelong learning is essential in a rapidly evolving field like AI in election campaigns. Universities should offer opportunities for continuous learning through workshops, seminars, and online courses. Students should cultivate a mindset of curiosity and adaptability, staying abreast of the latest developments and innovations in AI technologies and their applications in politics.

Conclusion

The convergence of AI and election campaigns presents a wealth of opportunities for young professionals in India. By embracing specialized skill sets and leveraging emerging technologies, they can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian democracy. As universities remould their curricula to meet the demands of this evolving landscape, the onus is on students to seize the moment and embark on a journey towards pioneering change in the realm of AI-driven election campaigns.

(Writer is Professor & Head of Department, School of Media Studies, Presidency University, Bangalore)