Are our children not the real Covid-19 warriors?

Of course,the service provided by doctors, health workers, police personnel are unforgettable. The public will remain indebted for their help and services. They are warriors, who, leaving behind their families joined the forefront to fight against the pandemic. In whatever manner we eulogise them, it is insufficient. Still somewhere, there are unsung protagonists, who, by being at home, supporting the cause, enduring these devastating days.



When educational institutions were declared to remain off till further notice, the joy knew no bound for children.Because, off days are always been a bonanza for them. As the situations worsened and lockdown shifted, the onset of online classes to replace school at home set in motion. Online classwork, online assignments – even the most nincompoops too learned using a plethora of apps to attend the classes with conditions provided, sometimes the microphone off, sometimes the video off and mostly both.

Further extension of lockdown encroached the lion's share of the summer vacation. Due to this, vacation turned into staycation and children watched the sky, looked at the rain, smelt petrichor and improvised their happiness. Homemade foods brought a smile on their face and inadvertently they became matured helping in household chores.

Time passed, pages of the calendar changed, lockdown became unlocked, part shutdown continued. For obvious reasons re-opening of schools extended. The oncoming of peak academic session made everyone realise their roles. The commencement of online tests took the rein. Extracurricular activities which were a standstill became soulful now. Instrumental classes and its pending tests, footballand cricket coaching through a conference, online NCC training - with the same target audience.

"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" is inaudible and became unheard. Because Jacks are the cynosure of online classes, coachings and training. They are motivated, persuaded, and sometimes inspired to stay safe, stay home, and above all keep learning. And to the contrary, they are fighting it out. Being motivated,getting persuaded and a bit inspired -by staying at home, remaining safe, and learning inevitably without being a dull boy. Our children, the real warriors.