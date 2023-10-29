Brahmins are descendants of great sages with rich wisdom

Despite 75 years of Independence with constitutional guarantees, safeguards and rights to all sections people, primarily the vulnerable, regrettably, it has become a fashion to some negligible number of vocal neo or pseudo intellectuals, to indulge in unfair criticism of Brahmins and the Dharma they sincerely preach as a devout duty in the interest of society. Brahmin community as a whole is targeted and singled out for absolutely no fault of them, on the pretext that, ages ago, their ancestors did something erroneous, unmindful of its requirement of the day. Despite every citizen is guaranteed equal rights in Constitution, except in states like Telangana, Brahmin Community has become weak in the society, in almost all states, which is a concern.



Genesis and evolution of this fraternity, who are ‘Descents of Great Sages’ with rich wisdom, whose role has always been that of acharyas, teachers, gurus, and purohits in the service of humanity for ages, is very interesting. The sacred Hindu scripture Rig Veda contains the mythological origin of the Brahmin. Despite advancement of science and technology, scientists failed to exactly find out grass roots of human beings and secret of creation.

Nevertheless, the ‘Sanatana Hindu Dharma’ that unfolds this secret of creation, also guarded, and continues to guard the universe, its stabilization, destruction, and recreation, which is like a wheel and continuum. Custodians of this all-encompassing ‘Sanatana Hindu Dharma’ which is inclusive in its nature, from time immemorial are, Brahmins, Brahmins, and Brahmins alone. Their wisdom, eldership and practicing best of its principles helped them to do so.

Unaware of Brahmins’ contribution, rich background, and history, indulging in awful remarks on the community, making fun of them, and treating them as second grade citizens is against accepted democratic spirit. Instead of deliberating traditions, customs, conditions, practices, and the whole gamut of ‘Sanatana Hindu Dharma,’ as a whole, quoting couple of trivial examples in isolation, from the vast repository of ancient wisdom, and thereby exhibiting their sheer ignorance with obnoxious statements is improper. Life of a Brahmin is full of selfless sacrifices practising ‘Voluntary Poverty,’ who would never sell his knowledge, but prefer to lead an austere life, like Sage Agastya or Saint Composer Tyaga Raja.

In a great and ancient civilization like India with the culmination of vast wisdom, values, and traditions, it is important to know who practiced which Dharma, when and why. How the future generations would understand this great Mosaic of varied cultures is important. Instead of saying that the Epics, Chronicles, Shastras are false, it is better to understand the good and bad in them. In our ancient texts, nowhere, it is mentioned that such and such community or caste is superior are inferior. Our great literatures depict various branches of ethos, if one understands.

Undoubtedly, the then prevailed ‘Chatur Varna’ system or the four-layered system of Ancient Vedic times, namely, Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vysyas and Shudras is debatable and certainly replaceable. Rationale of the division into ‘Four Categories’ of occupations said to have been created in Ancient Vedic days, according to individual’s qualities and activities, but not according to birth, not static forever, and ever dynamic, may also be contentious and controversial, in modern days context. Unfortunately, in various forms, social, political, economic hierarchy and discrimination is prevalent today and Brahmins have nothing to do with this. There is dissimilarity among IAS/IPS and attender category employees. Doctor, engineer, clerk, and daily wage labourers are not on the same footing, despite Constitution Guarantee. If deciding factor is economic status now, then, knowledge was the basis in ancient times, right or wrong!!!

Brahmins discharged their duties assigned to them or thrust on them by the society, and served as ruling class, priests, and strategists for the benefit of the people. In every village to ensure Good Governance and Welfare of the people, the ‘Panch Pradhan System’ or the present Panchayat Raj System, had one or two Brahmins among them. They were also assigned the task of spreading the divine thought in the society. They were successful in their task. Practices such as learning, teaching, and performing Yagnas etc. were what Brahmins did then and doing now regularly. Marxist Pont of View Historian DD Kosambi endorsed services rendered by Brahmins for protecting and preserving the ancient wisdom found in the holy texts, which is priceless.

There is an underlying relationship between Srushti, the Creation of universe and Brahmins. ‘Vedic Sanatana Hindu Dharma and Culture,’ passed on from generations to generations, gave equal importance to values, ethics, and organized life not only to individuals but also to the entire society aimed at Universal Welfare. As against this, other religions, and political philosophies, not to name, were either Individual centric or Society centric but not both.

Scriptures noted that, Prajapati and Sage (Rishi) Kashyap, created the earth, known as ‘Kasyapi’ his daughter, followed by people and other sages on directions from ‘Virat Swaroop- The Supreme Being.’ Destined to guide human beings to be righteous, Sages taught them about Atman, Jeevatma, Paramatma, importance of Human Form, Creation, Essence of Life, and the Cycle of Existence. Sages married human beings, gave birth to children, and left for their original abode, but not before establishing ‘Arsha Samskruthi’ the culture and traditions on Earth.

Rishis also left behind a rich wisdom and knowledge in the form of literary wealth preserved in several scriptures, traditions, and customs and passed on these to Brahmins to ‘Preserve, Protect, Defend, and Propagate’ to generations after generations. Brahmins are Descents of these Great Sages (or Rishis) with Rich Wisdom, whose role has always been that of Acharyas, Teachers, Gurus, and Purohits to jealously guard ancient knowledge and wisdom. Despite onslaughts in the past by atheists and by negligible but vocal neo and pseudo intellectuals, in the present, Brahmins successfully carried their duty and shall continue to do so.

Reminiscing the vital role played by some Brahmins in the evolution of modern society and revolutionary social reforms, in whatever capacity they were, is quite interesting. To name a few among them: Swami Ramanand Tirtha, Padma Bhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao, Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao, Daasarathi Krishnamacharya, Kondapalli Seshagiri Rao, Dr Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, Pamulaparthi Sadashiv Rao, Rau Bahadur Kandukuri Veereshalingam Pantulu, Gurajada Venkata Apparao, Chilakamarthi Lakshmi Narasimham, Kallakuri Narayana Rao, Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Tenneti Viswanadham, Srirangam Srinivasa Rao, Devulapalli Venkata Krishnasastri, Bellary Raghava, Bhandaru Acchamamba, Dr Yellapragada Subbarow, Durgabai Deshmukh etc. From Vedic period to the present day, Brahmins contributed to the society’s welfare, progress, development, and overall wellbeing.

Telangana state is a role model in implementing several welfare schemes for Brahmins, with the initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad, the first of its kind in the country was formed seven years ago in the state. Telangana Brahmin Sadan Complex in nine acres of government allotted land is operational. Ramanuja, Vivekananda Overseas Education, Vedapathashala, Brahmin Entrepreneurial Schemes, Grant to Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Honorarium to Vedic Scholars, etc. are being implemented benefiting over 7,000 by spending Rs 262 crore government budgetary provision. At a time when Brahmins are not getting their due share of respect and material support, Telangana is a unique exception, thanks to CM KCR. Brahmin Community is indebted to CM KCR for ever and ever.

Against this background, it is glad that the two-day ‘National Sammelan of Brahmarshis’ being organized by ‘All India Brahmarshi Maha Sangh’ in Secunderabad on October 28 and 29, 2023, is deliberating on some of the issues raised in this article, including successful Brahmin welfare in Telangana. Colonel Tejendra Pal Tyagi is steering the Sammelan, attended by prominent Brahmin representatives from all over the country.