BRS emerging a force to reckon with in Maharashtra

Ahead of 2024 polls, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Chief Minister Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, with a gap of twelve days, had gone on a firm political mission to two pivotal towns Nagpur and Solapur in Maharashtra, for an irrevocable footing in the state and for altering the state’s representative complexion in the law-making bodies, both at the centre and state, as and when elections are held.



During his visits, KCR’s determined and declared political agenda was to consolidate BRS base by pitching prominently agriculture related issues and taking up the cause of farmers. Undoubtedly, he was explicitly successful beyond anybody’s imagination in his efforts. KCR also inaugurated office in Nagpur, the second in Maharashtra and declared there, that BRS is taking off from Maharashtra to expand its footprint in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab in the days to come.

KCR’s first visit on June 15, 2023 was to Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, Head Quarters of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Master Mind Front Organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as well as a traditional Congress Stronghold for long. It is also the cradle of Vidarbha politics for decades. Nagpur is home town of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who represents BJP in Lok Sabha from there. Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis represents BJP Nagpur South-West Assembly Segment besides three more segments won by BJP and two by Congress. The Citadel of BJP and Congress alternately may now be for a change with BRS strong footing and a massive public response.

Stormy petrel of Vidarbha politics late Jambuwantrao Dhote, with separate statehood slogan won 1971 Lok Sabha poll. At the press meet in Nagpur, KCR, answering a question on Vidarbha Statehood, said that scientific approach to formation of new states, considering various factors is desirable. Obstacles normally faced in creating new states, in response to demands in various regions are unnecessary. Drawing a parallel with USA, KCR emphasised that India, with its vast population, should not hesitate to increase number of States.

The second town KCR had gone on a two-day visit to Maharashtra was Solapur on June 26 and 27, 2023. With a huge convoy of vehicles following, KCR travelled in bus along with Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders and en route he was warmly welcomed at several places, with slogans ‘Jai KCR, Jai BRS’ and ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar.’

The National Highway-65, connecting Hyderabad with Mumbai, literally turned pink. Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader Sharad Pawar, obviously perturbed and panicked by the fantastic successful two-day visit to Maharashtra, made an uncalled-for remark, terming it as ‘Show of Strength.’ Pawar, however has no answer, as to why a political leader heading a potential National Party, cannot visit other states not to speak of neighboring state to campaign his party’s ideology.

During his brief halts at couple of places on the way, KCR interacted with local leaders and farmers. Prominent among them were two-time MP Dharmanna whose parents migrated from Karimnagar district to Solapur nine decades ago, NCP leader Bhagirath Balke who joined BRS and others. Besides holding meetings with several Maharashtra leaders, KCR also interacted with handloom weavers, who migrated from Telangana to Solapur for livelihood. KCR visited Pandharpur which is a well-known pilgrimage town, on the banks of Chandrabhaga River, near Solapur city and prayed to Vittal Rukmini Swamy. He also visited Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur and offered prayers.

Solapur town too is known for ‘either Congress or BJP domination’ politics. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Governor of United AP and Tamil Nadu, and Leader of the House in Lok Sabha while serving as Union Minister in Manmohan Singh Cabinet, Sushil Kumar Sambhaji Shinde was a Lok Sabha Member from here. However, in 2014 and 2019 elections for both Solapur Lok Sabha and Assembly Segments BJP candidates won. As of now it is a stronghold of BJP. Strategically, BRS chief had made an effective entry into the two strongholds of BJP and Congress, namely Nagpur and Solapur, expressively indicating his intention of maintaining an equidistance with his National Alternate Agenda based on Telangana Model and with his favourite popular slogan of ‘Ab ki bar kisan sarkar.’

KCR while addressing meetings captured the receptivity of audience and immensely impressed them of the inability of governments in providing to farmers of Maharashtra, free and quality power, Direct Benefit Transfer of Rs 10,000 per acre, Rythu Bhima of Rs 5 lakh etc., like in Telangana, helping them in sustainable farming and in ending suicides. KCR also pointed out the inability of Government to make optimum utilization of perennial sources.

For instance, waters from Rivers Krishna, Godavari, Pranahita, Mula etc. flowing across the state, are underutilized depriving farmers their right to access to water. Same with plenty of coal reserves in the state but depriving farmers of power. Telangana model, KCR proclaimed, has changed farmers’ lives for good. He underscored the need for government support in the agriculture sector, pointing out glaring disparity between support provided to Indian farmers and farmers in other countries. ‘Nobody lives if a farmer dies and nobody dies if a farmer lives’ said KCR. Quoting the example of injustice done to blacks but was corrected later by electing Barack Obama, a black as the President, KCR said that this kind of change should come in India too to bring farmers’ government.

Addressing meetings in Nagpur and Sarkoli near Solapur, KCR loudly and explicitly sent a strong message across Maharashtra, across India and across all other states, that, BRS is meant for spearheading ‘Bharat Parivartan Mission’ as country’s people are eagerly waiting for big transformation.

As the Indian democratic system had gone astray, thanks to electoral winning game politics, said KCR that, there is a political vacuum in the country and people are desperately waiting for change and are in search of right people at the helm. Hinting at that, change cannot take place overnight, KCR acknowledged his commitment to continuous efforts until the desired transformation is achieved. Hence, BRS is on the Move!!

Towards this BRS is open to collaborate with like-minded political parties who share the agenda of bringing structural changes, with focus on national interests rather than indulging in mere politics confirmed KCR. BRS is on a mission mode to change the course of India and transform India reiterated KCR. He denied the criticism and spread of falsehood rumors by BJP and Congress Party, saying that his party BRS is neither ‘A’ team nor ‘B’ team of any party. ‘We are not anyone’s team. But we are a team of farmers, backward classes, scheduled castes, tribes, and minorities, as well as all the weaker sections of this country’ declared KCR emphatically in the public meeting in Sarkoli near Solapur.

There seems to be desperate attempts by some political leaders of Maharashtra to play down the impact of KCR’s entry into the state politics, obviously scared of his likely electoral success when elections are held. But the harsh reality is,

KCR’s successive and successful visits to Maharashtra are unequivocally impacting entire political narrative there and in the country. The impact is so powerful, that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in an open criticism of KCR accused him of indulging in dynastic politics-a blatant travesty of truth!!!

(The writer is Chief Public Relations Officer to Chief Minister Telangana)