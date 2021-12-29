Common cancer causing substances in the household

What is a carcinogen? It is a fancy word for any chemical that can potentially cause cancer. Such chemicals can be everywhere in our lives. A wise old doctor once commented "We are swimming in a sea of carcinogens. The only way to prevent cancer completely is to be not born at all!" But jokes apart, cancer is both avoidable and preventable! Here are some of the dangers that commonly lurk in our own households.

Tobacco is the single biggest culprit causing cancers, around the world. Many do not realise that it is found not only in cigarettes but also in pan masala, mawa and zarda pans. These commonly used stimulants also have other carcinogens as well. All tobacco containing products have to be avoided completely.

Asbestos is found in corrugated roofs, construction material, certain paints, etc. Some varieties of asbestos can cause cancers of the lung or the lung lining. Something as common as talcum powder occasionally contains harmful varieties of asbestos, such as was found in Johnson & Johnson baby powder. Find out more about the building you live in, use asbestos-free material and minimise daily talcum powder use.

Glyphosate is a very common herbicide that frequently makes its way into common groceries or even packaged foods that we eat. It may cause Lymphomas or other cancers. Apart from many vegetables, it has even been found in Quaker Old Fashioned Oats and Cheerios! It is best to wash our groceries thoroughly and prefer organic produce.

Acrylamide is a dangerous chemical that forms when certain foods such as potatoes are deep fried to a dark brown colour. You can rather prefer to bake, boil or fry foods only lightly.

Teflon (PTFE) coated non-stick pans may be harmless per se, but when made very hot can release perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) which is dangerous. Either avoid teflon cookware or prefer modern good quality ware, avoid super heating them and do not use metal on them.

Benzene exposure can cause leukaemia. It is commonly found in paints, varnish, shampoos, detergents, etc. Recently several Procter & Gamble household products were recalled due to high levels of benzene. Be aware, read the labels carefully and minimise the use of such products.

Formaldehyde, Toluene, Ethanol, Butanol, Acetone, PVC…. The list of common carcinogens in household products goes on. Is this cause for fear? Not necessarily. Do remember that the risk of getting cancer depends on a given individual's susceptibility to a given chemical, the dose and the length of exposure over time.

Fear is not the response, but caution is. Read product labels carefully, avoid known culprits, wash farm produce well, prefer organic. Stay healthy by cutting down on junk food, exercise well and keep body weight in control. An informed customer is an empowered customer.

(The author is American Board Certified in Medical Oncology & Haematology, Apollo Hospital & Subha Comprehensive Cancer Center)