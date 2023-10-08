Congress was compelled to concede Telangana Statehood demand

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s precious, informative and evidence-based speeches, be it any platform, there are volumes and volumes to absorb and assimilate. The way KCR articulates his delivery with precision, intensive memory power, multitasking, switch tasking, impromptu data retrieval, faultless reasoning, creativity, multiple approaches of intelligence with subtle humor, and extensively quoting from Telugu, Urdu and English literature, is an exceptional phenomenon, God-given Gift, and years of hard work.

One such ‘Treatise-like Address’ was KCR’s exhaustive and authentic recounting of ‘Saga of Telangana State Formation’ on August 6, 2023, while replying to a short discussion in Assembly, for 2 hours and 45 minutes. Abundant information on the subject is interpolated ‘between the lines,’ if one studies keenly without prejudice. It was contemporary history as briefly detailed here.

Formation of Telangana State did not happen overnight or gifted by someone. It was the result of 58 years of incessant struggle participated by many. Indifference of Indian National Congress Party (INC) which Telangana Congress leaders (wrongly) quote time and again, as the one that awarded Telangana, and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was the reason for abandoning Telangana and merging with Andhra. Beyond doubt, INC was solely and singly responsible for ditching Telangana, necessitating years of struggle for separate state.

It is contextual to recall and place on record, individuals, and political parties responsible for stalling prospectus of Telangana to become a state 68 years ago itself and the resultant regression in united Andhra Pradesh (AP). When Jawaharlal Nehru of INC took the decision of formation of AP by merging Telangana, general public, intellectuals, students among others, vehemently opposed it. Burgula Ramakrishna Rao of INC who said that he would not agree to merger of Telangana ‘come what may,’ later, after meeting Nehru, confessed that he had no option except to yield to ‘Nehru Saab.’ This again is part of Telangana History.

Namesake agreements, like ‘Gentlemen Agreement’ to appease Telangana People with false assurances were brought. Role of Telangana INC Leaders was that of a ‘Glorified Spectator,’ when they were breached. People’s protests against decision of Nehru in 1956 resulted in sending them to jails. In the firing incident at Hyderabad City College, seven students were killed. The 1969 agitation led by Dr Marri Channa Reddy, was ruthlessly crushed after several innocent students and others lost their lives. All this was History and to the discredit of INC!!!

In the 1971 Lok Sabha Elections 11 out of 14 MP seats, were in favor of formation of Telangana, but Indira Gandhi of INC said ‘No.’ Mulki Rules were grossly violated. Irrigation projects were left to their fate and were kept in pending for ever and ever. Funds were diverted. Despite all this, INC Telangana leadership was silent. INC that was in power for 41 years, brutally and indiscriminately wounded the sentiments of Telangana people.

The Telugu Desam Party government was in power for 17 years, but the state of affairs worsened and touched rock bottom. When the then Speaker gave a ruling that, the word Telangana cannot be used in House, INC Telangana members as usual were silent spectators. When CM Chandrababu Naidu enhanced power tariff, farmers agitated. Finally, in August 2000 farmers responded to the ‘March to Assembly’ call given by Communist parties. Government resorted to police firing at Bashir Bagh killing three innocent farmers. KCR, the then Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, addressed a letter to the CM expressing his dissent. Later KCR resigned from the TDP and the government.

KCR at that stage decided that until and unless Telangana state was formed, there would be no end to the miseries of farmers. He made up his mind to launch movement by himself, being in the forefront. After continuous brainstorming with few likeminded for about five-six months, on April 27, 2001, the ‘Jai Telangana’ Long March was commenced from the ‘asylum’ like house of Konda Lakshman Bapuji. The movement continued until Telangana State was achieved.

When TRS (Now BRS) was growing in leaps and bounds, INC was out of power in AP for 10 years. TRS erroneously believing that INC would support its demand for separate Telangana, had an electoral alliance with it in 2004 elections. Despite the demand included in the ‘Common Minimum Program’ and in President’s Address, nothing happened. When YS Rajashekhara Reddy made a ‘cryptic remark’ of VISA requirement to go to Telangana and indirectly ruled out the formation of Telangana, the INC leaders of Telangana were silent. When Union Minister Renuka Choudary said the formation of Telangana was not an instant coffee or dosa and Rajashekhara Reddy made fun of Telangana saying that he was neither ‘Vertical’ nor ‘Horizontal’ to its formation, Telangana Congress leaders were silent spectators.

Kiran Kumar Reddy demonstrated his utter disregard and hatred to Telangana, including professing perennial darkness in the state if separated. When he displayed his unpleasant courage to declare that he shall not give even a single rupee to Telangana, ironically, none of the MLAs or Ministers from INC present in the House dared to protest. When CM Rosaiah brought 14 (F), adding salt to the wound, KCR instantaneously organized a huge gathering with lakhs of gathering in Siddipet to declare that he would undertake fast unto death to achieve Telangana State.

KCR during the fast was arrested and was put in Khammam jail before he was brought to NIMS Hospital. Fearing that KCR might die and if and when it happens, it would be a ‘Death Knell’ to INC, its leadership and also the whole of Lok Sabha turned perturbed and chaotic. Yielding to the pressure from 38 parties favoring Telangana, Chidambaram made a statement that the “process of formation of Telangana has begun.” But INC went back on its statement under pressure.

YSR passed away in air crash and his son was wrongly handled by INC High Command. Frightened of diminishing electoral prospects in Andhra Region, INC decided to concede Telangana, left with no alternative, and desperately hoping to win at least 10 seats in Telangana. And, therefore, the decision of formation of Telangana was born out of severe compulsion on INC. Nothing like a policy, principle, commitment, love, and affection on Telangana. This is History!!!

Thus, Telangana as the newest state came into reality on June 2, 2014. Rest is Concurrent History of enormous progress and unprecedented development making Telangana Model as Role Model to the entire Nation. Like the ‘Poof of Pudding is in the Eating,’ globally acceptable parameters measure performance of a Nation or State. Growth in per capita income, per capita power, per capita doctors, per capita education, adequate medical and health facilities, adequate educational facilities, safe drinking water, reduced infant and maternity mortality rates, welfare schemes, irrigation projects etc., demonstrated this.

Telangana, lowest in rank in these at the time of formation, is ‘Number One’ in nine and a half years. Per capita income is Rs 3,12,000, almost one lakh rupees more than that of the neighboring residuary state, whose leaders heckled that Telangana was incapable of being ruled. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka etc., which are larger in size than Telangana are all behind Telangana’s per capita income. GSDP is increased from Rs 5 lakhs to over Rs 13 lakh. Per capita power consumption is 2,126 units, installed power capacity is 18,453 megawatts and peak demand is 15,497 Megawatts.

Telangana’s welfare and development is inclusive. When the state progressed and developed incredibly in such short span of time, then, had it been formed five-six decades ago, and of course, if only Nehru and INC agreed, growth would have been multifold. INC and BJP leaders should refrain from making unpalatable remarks, wounding feelings and sentiments of people, struggled for, and achieved Telangana State.

(Writer is Chief Public Relations Officer to the Chief Minister, Telangana).