Create literary & cultural repository of Telangana

An exhibition with ‘Diligently Showcased Books’ on Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) was in-augurated by former minister, MLA from Sircilla, and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) On December 4, 2024. Transformative power of books in disseminating Telangana’s cultural identity and unparalleled development was the essence of exhibition. Later, in a brief meeting presided over by former Telangana Sahitya Academy President Juluru Gowri Shankar, KTR elaborated on var-ious milestones surpassed during Telangana’s success Story in an insightful and engaging manner.

KTR highlighted Telangana State’s achievements during the first decade post-state formation, when KCR was the CM, in preserving and celebrating its rich cultural and linguistic pride. Formal recogni-tion of Bathukamma, Bonalu etc., as state festivals and efforts to honor Telangana’s history by nam-ing universities, newly created districts, irrigation projects etc., after Telangana movement leaders, eminent personalities, and regional deities of significance.

In sensitising this, in a way, every book displayed in the exhibition, reflected Telangana in its multi-ple dimensions. KCR's philosophy that “power is not permanent, but Telangana is eternal, and equally its history” echoed in KTR words.

Gowri Shankar, himself a popular writer and poet, and a former Chairman for over ten years of ‘Hyderabad Book Fair’ known for his dedication to writing, publishing, and promoting various books related to Telangana’s identity, was the organizer of the exhibition. Treating it as a personal respon-sibility and mission, he conducted this work enduring countless challenges in the process. I know firsthand the effort he invested in curating this exhibition going beyond his personal collection to borrow books from others. Juluru invited me, too, displaying some of my books in the exhibition. For him, this ‘Task was more a Passion’ and hence needs to be fully applauded. He and former MLA Rasamai Balakishan, with a witty analogy, described the literature emerging out of Telangana’s comprehensive development, as akin to the ‘Weapons Pandavas Safeguarded atop a Jammi Tree’ to be effectively retrieved to utilize when needed.

The time I spent in Telangana Bhavan, where book exhibition was organized, abuzz as it was with the presence of poets, writers, artists, enthusiasts, journalists, political, non-political personalities, and others, was stimulating. Many shared with deep emotion their experiences with Telangana State-hood Movement, ‘decade of astonishing development,’ personal touch, and acquaintance with KCR. Each individual had a unique story, thought, and sensitivity. These varied narratives were captured in their books also. The common concern emerged was, the deliberate distortion of Telangana’s his-tory and attempts to erase its identity. This observation resonated powerfully among everyone pre-sent in varied quantum.

Speakers articulated these issues succinctly, leaving the audience emotionally charged. Many re-flected on what they, as citizens, poets, writers, and artists of Telangana, achieved from June 2, 2014 to December 3, 2024, what they had contributed to propagating Telangana’s ideology, and what they had lost or were losing since the last one year. These reflections were often a mix of joy, grief, and anxiety, not to speak of expressing utmost apprehension, with a feel that remaining silent is no longer an option. Popular poet, singer, and MLC Deshapathi Srinivas, and KTR interestingly quoted that, “If tigers fail to tell their history, the hunter’s tales remain as truth.”

Deshapathi Srinivas highlighted KCR’s unwavering commitment to Telangana, irrespective of ‘In or Out of Power’ as noble, and described him as ‘Three Letters Etched in Time, A Ray of Sunlight, Fig-urative of filled Rivers and Reservoirs’ Etc. He proposed to observe November 29 (Deeksha Day), December 9 (Victory Day), and June 2 (State Formation Day), as days of remembrance.

Journalist Anjayya, energy expert Tuljaram Singh, poet Wanaparthy Subbayya, former Chairman of State Library Council, Ayachitam Sridhar etc., voiced concerns over attempts to distort Telangana’s history including suppressing achievements of KCR’s Governance. Former VC, Satavahana University, Professor Mallesham, advocated setting up of a research center. Economist Papa Rao applauded KCR’s ability to connect street struggles with parliamentary democratic spirit.

People’s poet and MLC Gorati Venkanna described KCR as a leader who integrated Telangana’s ethos into his actions, and was responsible for progress in Telangana villages. Rasamayi Balakishan credited KCR as the creator of ‘Dhoom Dham,’ the cultural movement. Former Minister and MLA G Jagadish Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the inability to fully articulate KCR’s greatness, and surprised as to why intellectuals who glorify figures like Marx and Lenin hesitate to document KCR’s contributions. Reddy noted that every single day of KCR’s 14-year struggle would form as a Chapter if not a book. For KCR, December 9, 2009, was the day Telangana was realised, said Jagadish Reddy.

I shared briefly my experience of serving two formidable leaders of Telangana’s first and second phases of agitation, Dr Marri Channa Reddy (as PRO), and Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (as CPRO). Recounting my journey from a librarian to CM office, I emphasized on the transformative power of books in my growth.

My decade-long tenure as KCR’s CPRO enabled me to closely observe his ‘Good Governance with a Difference,’ his leadership qualities and ‘Statesman Approach.’ One significant attribute of KCR that influenced my writing was his unparalleled ability to summarize hours-long review meetings into precise conclusions within the final half-hour, akin to the skill of a scholar (AVADHANI) with photographic memory. I vividly recall June 17, 2014, when I heard KCR unveiling his vision and comprehensive roadmap for Telangana. My books reflected these. Any merit in them stems from KCR’s greatness, not my own.

KTR announced plans to preserve and promote the invaluable ideas embedded in Telanga-na’s cultural consciousness. He said that, From next year, the period between Deeksha Day (Novem-ber 29) and Vijay Day (December 9) will be dedicated to literary activities focusing on the move-ment’s history and the first decade of state development. He proposed forming two committees comprising writers, poets, artists, and literary figures to take responsibility for bringing movement-related books into the limelight, and to further initiative for Telangana’s reinvention and recon-struction. KTR’s commitment to this cause is commendable and deserves acknowledgement.

The monumental message that stems from ‘Exhibition and Concerns thereby’ is that, books are powerful conduits of history, culture, and vision’ serving as timeless bridges between the past, present, and future, and especially In the context of Telangana, they hold even greater significance. The saga of Telangana from merger (With AP) to formation, through two phases of agitation, the final led by KCR, is not merely a chapter in history, but a reflection of determination, sacrifice, and transformative leadership, eventually culminating in formation of separate State, bringing pride and identity to the people of Telangana.

Books and literary exhibitions are vital tools to ensure that this monumental journey is pre-served, protected, and passed on to future generations. KCR’s leadership, challenges he encoun-tered, formation of state, ‘Welfare and Development Nowhere in India’ when he was Chief Minister for two terms, is the ‘Concurrent Telangana History and Ethos.’ Knowledge of this is not just an intel-lectual exercise but a way to imbibe the values of courage, resilience, and collective effort that de-fine Telangana’s spirit. Exhibiting such literature fosters awareness and encourages dialogue, inspir-ing every individual to connect with their roots and take pride in their identity.

Announcement of KTR is a clarion call to writers, poets, artists, and intellectuals to vividly docu-ment Telangana’s history and analyse its development to ensure its legacy dynamic. ‘Initiating a Lit-erary and Cultural Repository’ serves as a beacon of Telangana’s identity for generations to come. Here, if it is not out of context, I quote from TRS 2014 manifesto, regarding setting up a ‘State Advi-sory Council,’ comprising editors, subject matter experts, educationalists, and domain experts, to advise and enrich the government, which never took off, maybe for obvious reasons, despite con-certed exercise. Had it been constituted, the story would have been different. Every commitment has the sanctity, if only it is adhered to in letter and spirit.