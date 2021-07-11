Cut tenure of TV serials

It is observed that many TV serials continue for years after years with even change in generations of the characters shown in such TV serials. It makes viewers TV-addicted with unimaginable number of total man-hours viewing TV-serials only adversely affecting studies of students and proper attention to children by mothers who are victims of such addiction. Already social media has ruined life-style and working-efficiency of all including office-goers. Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should regulate maximum number of episodes in a normal TV serial to say 52 (one year). However such a restriction may not be there on epic-serials. Even TV serials with single story in each episode can also be exempted.



Madhu Agrawal, Delhi