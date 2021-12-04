Didi and her 'regional' friends no match for Modi as yet

Apropos 'Forming anti-Modi front – a daunting task' – by Ramu Sarma, chinks are already evident in the frantic cobbling up of a third front by Mamata Banerjee and her ilk, even before there is semblance of unanimity in the action programme by these entities to fight the 2024 general elections in the country, with the sole aim to dethrone, the ruling BJP from power.

As Ramu Sarma, recounts, coalition government has been the order of the day since 1977 in the country, which is a healthy sign in multi-party representation, on a common minimum programme for the country. This has in a way effectively checked the single party rule to become an autocratic and corrupt ruling regime during the time when Congress was in power.

The frantic and no-holds barred efforts by Mamata Banerjee, in her quest to bring into her fold more political parties to cobble up a third front that saw many similar avatars earlier, under different leaders – like Chandrababu Naidu, Deve Gowda, and Farooq Abdullah, is already in limbo, owing to fat ego and irascible leadership of Mamata Banerjee, whose qualification and eligibility to take up the cudgel seems to be her third consecutive win in West Bengal assembly polls, due to sheer imtidatative and violent tactics that put to shame the barbaric methods adopted by the CPM in WB, when it was in power in the state.

It is interesting that Mamata did not mince words when it came to showing the mirror to dynasty Congress to be an unworthy constituent in forming a third front as the party lacked the fire, in inspiring albeit during the UPA rule. Mamata Banerjee wants to give a clear indication that the new front that she is forming cannot be equated with the erstwhile UPA, while this new front is her making, in which the Congress will not have a major say or role.

This is seen as a trackless move on her part to antagonise a potential ally, even before some sort of working relation is formed. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, did his best in damage control over Mamata's irrational utterance, and said the post poll scenario will decide Congress role. But, the damage has already been done to Mamta's third front dream, owing to her arrogance and thoughtlessness.

Mamata Banerjee must clearly understand that while she had no compunction to call BJP and its contestants in the recently held West Bengal assembly elections as outsiders; her own role and that of the TMC will be viewed in a similar way as alien in other states - about which she might not have paid a second thought.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

II

Apropos the timely article "Forming anti-Modi front: A daunting task" (4 Dec) by Ramu Sarma. It is timely because instead of taking on BJP led by PM Modi, the fight among self-centred leaders is already on who is better to take on Modi. Fresh from West Bengal, the TMC chief and Chief Minister thinks that she is the right leader. Wily Sharad Pawar on the face of it has accepted that NCP is a small party and how can he claim to stake for PM.

On the other hand, the Nehru-Gandhi scion that is keeping busy only on Twitter and attacking Modi thinks he most eligible to take on Modi. Sadly, when it comes to opposition our parties have always failed. the voters who were ready to give a chance to a united opposition and not a coalition managed by either PV Narasimha Rao, Atalji, Sonia Gandhi/Dr Manmohan Singh. Coalition was just for convenience and not focused on voters' interests.

The real united opposition was led by not by power hungry politician but a revolutionary socialist leader late Jaya Prakash Narayan who saw the Janata Party being killed by one of the party from within because even for the sake of the national interest to be an alternative to British era INC, for the sake of the religious ideology they refused to disconnect from RSS. It is sad that the present generation of voters have very little idea about the need for a leader who is not after power and position like late JP who if wanted could have easily staked the claim for Prime Ministership.

Though Modi and Didi now may be from a humble background both are after power and position and serving the people is secondary. Neither of them in the same way like late Indira Gandhi would not allow anyone else to overshadow them. What India needs for a better future is someone like JP who is not after power but wins over the confidence of the people and such a person can bring all the opposition parties under one roof to take on BJP which receives formidable support from behind by mother organisation RSS.

At the moment opposition is not only divided but sub divided due to presence of regional parties every in states like UP, West Bengal, Odisha, AP, Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab and even in Delhi in the form of AAP whose leader is again following Didi and Modi by not allowing others to overshadow him. Any opposition unity to only take on Modi would only make him and his party stronger as they have systematically polarised India towards majoritarianism. Until we get another JP, an anti-Modi front or unit would be indeed a daunting task.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

III

This is with reference to the article "Forming anti-Modi: A daunting task". Though hectic efforts are being made by non-BJP parties headed especially by Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar the possibility of formation looks to be difficult. There are many reasons attributed for non- formation of the alliance. Each party is having its own agenda and ambition and none is ready to compromise for the other.

The main reason being that all those who want to rule the country have no confidence in themselves and their capabilities. The funniest part is all non-Congress and non-BJP parties want to avoid Congress party. All know what the Congress party did in all coalitions and is a power mongerer. Peculiarly the percentage of votes polled for Congress party in all elections is more than what other parties got.

On the other hand BJP has been leaving no stones unturned for its party's establishment in southern states and want to consolidate its position . Another major problem for the alliance would be fund crunch. For this it is to be ensured how far the corporates would support the alliance in ousting the Modi government. On the other the question of Mayawati whose ambition is also to become Prime Minister is a hard nut to crack.

The country has seen many experiments of coalition governments from 1977. Barring the one led by late P.V. Narasimha Rao the success rate of coalition governments is dismal. Considering all these things, the BJP only has got one more chance to win the 2024 elections though with less majority. Anyhow coming months make an interesting reading in preparation for the next general election. Let us watch carefully who is going to rule us from 2024

T S N Rao, Bhimavaram

IV

"Forming anti-Modi front: A daunting task" by V Ramu Sarma is interesting, thought provoking,rational analysis. Congrats. Surely, there are many aspirants for the post of Prime Minister.As is said,one swallow does not make a summer,massive victory in one state does not catapult a regional leader into the seat of Prime Minister. One should not also forget the fact that the success of coalition governments has been dismal barring a few.All parties are not coming together even for an alliance.It is worth watching how the alliance unravels itself.As of now,strategists or no strategists, future is unpredictable.

Dr J.Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle