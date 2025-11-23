Dr Mohandas Surath, the single medicine wonder

The fact that he is known as ‘The Single Medicine Doctor’ evidence that he epitomises simplicity and precision in his approach. He prescribes only what is truly necessary. Long prescriptions are anathema. This comes across as a refreshing contrast to the often test-heavy, high-tech medical landscape we see today. This has been experienced by innumerable patients with very rare health issues, who were treated by a battery of doctors only to be advised to undergo surgery abroad with no guaranteed success. Their hopes of recovery and survival get revitalised after just one consultation with Dr Surath, who prescribes a single inexpensive tablet. In a magical turn, the illness/ailment disappears.





Laboratory testing, diagnostics and prescription play a crucial role in medicine across specialties and settings. Although the sheer volume of tests that are conducted is staggering, the general belief is that a significant portion of these tests are quite unnecessary.

Research has shown that around 40 to 60 per cent of tests are unwarranted. Subjecting patients to unnecessary procedures is often driven by profit motives, be it to bolster pharmaceutical sales or hospital revenues or both. This can potentially lead to patient discomfort, harm and increased health care costs.

Moreover, unnecessary tests can trigger a ‘diagnostic cascade’, where false positives prompt further testing, causing a ripple effect and thereby needless interventions. Switching doctors or seeking a second opinion often means repeating the same painstaking tests, adding to the patients’ agony and burden.

While on tests, both required and unwanted, have you heard of a doctor who is a healer in its truest form and is not just a medical practitioner!

Out of the public eye and keeping people, nay patients, away from unwanted tests and extensive list of medications is Dr Mohandas Surath, a renowned neuro physician, who is the chief consultant neurologist at KIMS. Boasting of over 52 years of rich experience, Dr Surath’s areas of specialization include neuro-muscular disorders, neurological dysfunction, multiple sclerosis treatment, movement disorder, neurophysiology and vascular brain diseases. Multiple award winner for his immense contributions to the field, he has been decorated with ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards by several national and international Neurological Societies.

His gentle care, endearing smile and reassuring words have a profound impact on his patients, as while doing so, he addresses not just the physical but the emotional aspect of their well-being.

The fact that he is known as ‘The Single Medicine Doctor’ evidence that he epitomises simplicity and precision in his approach. He prescribes only what is truly necessary. Long prescriptions are anathema. This comes across as a refreshing contrast to the often test-heavy, high-tech medical landscape we see today. This has been experienced by innumerable patients with very rare health issues, who were treated by a battery of doctors only to be advised to undergo surgery abroad with no guaranteed success. Their hopes of recovery and survival get revitalised after just one consultation with Dr Surath, who prescribes a single inexpensive tablet. In a magical turn, the illness/ailment disappears.

Mind you this is no isolated case as countless patients feel indebted to this ‘saviour’.

When I think of this ‘Single Medicine Doctor’, my thoughts go back to an episode in ‘The Ramayana’. When the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana was at its peak, Ravana’s son Meghnad, a powerful warrior shot a high-powered arrow at Lakshmana wounding him seriously and rendering him unconscious. The royal physician Sushena after examining Lakshmana stated that to treat Lakshmana, he needed Sanjeevani herb from The Himalayas. Hanuman, unable to identify the specific herb, lifted the entire Mount Drona Giri and brought it to the battlefield. The royal physician identified ‘The Single Herb’ and saved Lakshmana. To save a life, you needed a ‘single herb’ then and now a ‘single effective medicine’ can work wonders if diagnosed to precise levels.

Giving the patient the confidence that the individual needs is

Dr Surath’s mantra. Patients adore him, which is not surprising, so to say.

His old school approach, rooted in compassion and clinical acumen, resonates deeply with those seeking genuine care. We must feel fortunate to have such a gem in our midst.

The gentle and soothing waves around him evoke a sense of peaceful ocean lapping against the shores of patients’ worries, easing their concerns and calming their minds. Patients in his clinical cabin feel safe, seen, heard, cared, and reassured. This kind of approach inspires hope and positivity in his patients, helping them tap into their own strength and resilience. This is the beauty of compassionate care. To patients, a doctor like him is a godsend saviour, who is worthy of reverence.

People have deep respect and admiration for doctors who transcend the ordinary and touch lives with their extraordinary care and empathy. It's a poignant reminder of the healthcare professionals can have on individuals and society as such.

“It is important to have human connection in health care where empathy, kindness, compassion and benevolence can be as powerful as any medicine”, says Dr Mohandas Surath.

Away from the public glare, The ‘Miracle Man’ of many neuro imbalances, is back where he belongs and doing what comes naturally to him—attending to his next patient and helping them live with a ‘single medicine’.