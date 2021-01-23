Enthusiastic Republic Day celebrations to bring in cheers 

Despite a shadow of Covid-19 still looming large, with ongoing vaccination drive and unlock measures, people are expected to participate enthusiastically in 72nd Republic Day celebrations, looking forward to the resumption of normalcy across the country soon.



Although the celebration of R day at Rajpath in New Delhi will be a low key affair, the participation of contingents floats from states and students' cultural programs, is certain to add flavour to the R day parade. The 321 school children and 80 folk artists will present the programs on different themes such as "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: Vision for A Self Reliant India" (Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School, Delhi) and " Hum Fit Toh India Fit"( Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Delhi). 127 children from DTEA Senior Secondary Schools, Delhi will showcase folk dances of Tamil Nadu. Besides 80 folk artists of Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will present the folk dance Bajasal from Kalahandi, Odisha.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocol, not more than 25,000 spectators will be allowed, compared to nearly a lakh people turning up for the parade that showcases India's military might and cultural diversity. Children below the age of 15 will not be permitted. The replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to be a special attention.

Ladakh to make debut



The size of the marching contingents from the armed forces and the paramilitary has been trimmed with 96 participants in a squad compared to 144 in the ordinary course. Fifteen floats of central government departments and 17 floats of different states will participate in the parade. A tableau of Ladakh will be showcased for the first time on Rajpath.

Besides for the first time in the history of R-Day, the parade will not culminate at the Red Fort. It will start from Vijay Chowk and end at the National Stadium. The distance of the parade has been cut down from an earlier 8.2 kilometers to 3.3 kilometers.

The main Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi, will get underway at 9.30 a.m., following the flag hoisting at 9 a.m. Although it used to run for around three hours, this year it will be shorter.

Rafale show



The parade will be led by the three divisions of the Indian armed forces (Army, Navy, and Air Force) who will display their strength. Features include performances by India's Border Security Force "Daredevils" motorcycle stunt team, Sikh Light Infantry, the Grenadiers, and the Parachute Regiment. There will also be a showcase of weapons and combat vehicles and a dramatic air show. Rafale fighter plane, the latest multi-role fighter aircraft acquired by the IAF will be part of the flypast at the culmination of the parade. A total of 42 aircraft will be seen in the flypast including 15 fighter planes, five transport, and one vintage aircraft. Some new formations will also be seen for the first time.

A contingent of Bangladesh



A contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also take part in the parade given the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1971 war of liberation of Bangladesh.

The R Day reminds people about sacrifices by freedom fighters and armed forces. The patriotic songs are played and the air is filled with patriotism. On the occasion of Republic day, an assessment of the situation in the country becomes imperative.

Population



The country's population is estimated at 138 crores, equivalent to 17.7 per cent of the total world population. 35.0 per cent of the population is urban, while 65 percent the population is located in rural areas. The total land area is 2,973,190 Km2 (1,147,955 sq. miles) and the population density is 464 per square kilometer.

Literacy



At present, the Literacy rate of India 2021 is 74.04 per cent (aged seven and above). The male literacy rate is 82.14 per cent and the female literacy rate is 65.46 per cent. Kerala is the most literate state, with 93.91 per cent literacy. Bihar is the least literate, with a literacy of 63.82 per cent.

Amid the pandemic, the economy is slowly limping back to normalcy. India is expected to become one of the most powerful countries in the time to come. Let us hope that we become superpower at least by 2030.