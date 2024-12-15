Exhilarating ‘Benchmark’ of Venkat Changavalli

Autobiographies, coffee-table format or general, if they are free and frank experience sharing books of ‘Exhilarating Life Knowledges’ coupled with intellection of the author, similar to ‘BL 2 BM (Benchless to Benchmark)’ authored by Venkat Changavalli, then they will have a lasting value. In fact, Venkat writes in the book that, ‘the genesis of this book demanded meticulous preparation. The canvas of my journey was painted not just by corporate roles, but also by the vivid strokes of personal life-lessons from family, mentors, and cherished encounters.’

The ‘Inspiring Story in BL 2 BM (Benchless to Benchmark)’ of Venkat Changavalli, with whom I had the privilege of working for about four years at Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), the content of which starts with the chapter ‘Through Innocent Eyes’ and closes with ‘Family My Driving Force,’ portraying in a perfectionist manner the ‘Uncommon Journey of a Common man’, stimulates the reader in unequivocal terms.

In his Foreword that preceded the first chapter, Venkat Changavalli mentioned that from ‘humble beginnings to extraordinary heights, his life has been a memorable journey of success and contentment.’ He expressed the hope that ‘his story unveils to the reader the secrets behind achieving fulfillment.’ A great message to the present-day generation.

Reminiscing his childhood, he wrote about fetching water with Kavadi, village temples, modest meals, nights’ gentle breeze, ‘Benchless Primary Schooling,’ scorpion bite, his learnings of patience, focus, humility, balancing, helpfulness, resilience etc. In conclusion, he decently revealed how his life has been ‘shaped and enriched by the unbreakable bonds’ of his family. ‘My story, while filled with personal achievements, would be incomplete without acknowledging the unwavering support, love, and inspiration that my family provided throughout this roller coaster journey’ he wrote. He enlightened about his father, mother, brothers, sisters, wife (Padma), two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and even about future family members, sincerely acknowledging his ‘family members’ constant source of strength.’

Changavalli was thrilled when he topped the entrance examination and secured admission in 6th class in Chirala Municipal School. In the chapter, ‘Ignition of Knowledge from Chirala to IIM’, he paid his respects to his teachers and the way they taught him, and how he utilized playground, as well as about his friends. Interestingly, he did not hesitate to mention about absence of toilets in the school despite its enormous infrastructure. Securing third rank in SSLC in his school, was his pride instant.

At the age of 15, Changavalli joined in ‘Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada’ which he credited with creating successful engineers and doctors and where despite the rigorous schedule, his college life was enjoyable. He made a special mention to his Telugu teacher there. However, on getting admission in REC Warangal, he joined there in the 5-year Chemical Engineering course. In addition to the help from the ‘faculty and his peers in shaping his character,’ by mingling with students with different mother tongues, and coming from different cultures, he learnt to ‘adapt to various situations’ an essential quality for ‘Leader in Making.’ He says, he imbibed the ‘Core Values, Empathy, Simple Communication and Warmth’ in REC.

Changavalli acknowledged that the opportunity he got to pursue PG in management at IIM-A and the resulting experience laid a solid foundation for his future endeavors. In fact, he was in ‘Transient State’ during the night, not willing to believe that he got admission there. He narrated about the courses and about the eminent professors there, as well as different forms of teaching. His specialization was Finance and Marketing. His summer internship was with ‘New India Assurance Company,’ for two months, in Mumbai.

On completion of the course at IIM-A, Venkat was in a dilemma, at the time of his placement, about deciding his career, whether to choose a ‘PSU with more salary or Startup Company with less salary’ but on his father’s ‘Right and Timely Advice’ he chose the latter, which became a ‘Bedrock for the coming milestones that he achieved in life.’ Venkat humbly mentioned here that, ‘IIM-A taught me Analytical Skills, Being Systematic, Challenging the Status Quo, Discipline, Evidence-Based Decision Making, Focus, Infective Enthusiasm, Innovation, and Interpersonal Relations.’

Venkat’s ’Career-Climbing the Corporate Ladder’ began with ‘Lupin’, a pharmaceutical company, with Rs 1,000 salary in 1977, as a management trainee, soon to be confirmed as assistant manager. He continued his connection with it even after he left in 1980. Next, he joined Patel Road Ways as zonal manager. Working there had enriched him to ‘Develop Business Focus, Customer Centricity, People Orientation, Metrics, and Bottom-Line Mindset.’ He mentioned that ‘Success stems not merely from business degrees, but from unwavering commitment and business acumen.’

Venkat’s next assignment was with Star Industrial and Textile Enterprises as manager (corporate finance), in which capacity he had the ‘freedom to explore, and also had the opportunity to thrive in the realm of his job.’ During his stint of 21 months there, he ventured into the ‘world of numbers and strategies, with significant accomplishments in several areas’ which he listed proudly. From there, he moved to Swiss giant CIBA-GEIGY as assistant manager (planning), where he learnt that, ‘Planning is Conscious, Futuristic, and Visioning Exercise.’ He acknowledged that his experience there was one of ‘Growth, Friendship, and Learning.’ He later moved to the domain of marketing in the same organisation.

His next role was in ‘Drachem Specialty Chemicals’ where his ‘Initial Boss proved to be Cocktail of Incompetence and unprofessionalism’ from which experience he carved a roadmap of what not to do when at the helm. When he was shown the door, he was welcomed as senior general manager in Roffe Construction Chemicals, and as he stepped in there, a ‘Journey of Transformation’ awaited him. On invitation, soon he stepped into Symrise (DRAGOCO India) as inaugural CEO, and his success there was an ‘Orchestra of Strategy, Dedication, and Exceptional Teamwork.’ After over a decade, as CEO in the German multinational company, he ‘Closed the chapter there carrying with him lessons in Leadership, Growth, and the Art of Creating a Lasting Symphony’ to join the first ever successful public private partnership (PPP) model, EMRI, founded by world famous Satyam Computers Chairman Ramalinga Raju.

Destiny had something best stored for him. During a management event in Chennai, chief guest Ramalinga Raju instantaneously recognized the potential of Venkat’s leadership qualities, abilities, and extended an offer to be the CEO of EMRI. His offer led to a momentous decision by Venkat to ‘Relinquish his Lavish Lifestyle and Substantial Salary in favor of the opportunity to give back to society.’ He recalled that ‘Raju and I worked Synchronously, each contributing our unique strengths to a shared Vision of saving a Million Lives Each Year.’ Then, he narrated his efforts for stabilisation of ‘108’ services in erstwhile AP and for its expansion to 12 states during his time as the CEO, in PPP model which he described as a ‘Game Changer.’ After serving for six years, he had to quit the job.

On his 60th birthday, he honored 60 extraordinary souls who enriched his life, primarily Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Sringeri. ‘In the Realm of Public Service my journey took a new direction as I ventured into the dynamic world of Academics, Board Directorships, Consultancy and Advisory Roles, Leadership Development etc.,’ revealed Venkat. Besides being Advisor to six State governments, namely, UP, Haryana, Meghalaya, Telangana, AP, and Assam; MD of AP government’s Brahmin Welfare Corporation, and member of various committees of IRDAI, Venkat lent his expertise to about 10 organizations in the corporate sector.

‘BL 2 BM’ by Venkat Changavalli, the champion of management and leadership, and his ‘Cumulative Learning Points’ at every stage of his life’s journey is ‘Simply The Best’! Hearty Congratulations Venkat Changavalli.

(Writer was Venkat Changavalli’s

colleague in EMRI)