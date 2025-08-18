Friendship should not lead to dictating terms on nation’s sovereignty

The Indian dairy industry is a major source of livelihood for millions of rural households, particularly women. The imports of enfamil milk at prices lower than domestic milk will gradually destabilise the rural economy. The research wing of the State Bank of India (SBI) has warned that the Indian economy will suffer a staggering loss of one lakh crores if imports of dairy products from the US are allowed

One cannot lag behind when it comes to appreciating the stand taken by the Indian government with regard to purchasing Russian crude oil at cheaper rates, despite the US threat. India is refining the crude oil and selling them to other countries through exports.

However, it is supplying diesel, petrol and other petroleum products to people of India at cheaper rates to reduce the burden of rising prices of other essential commodities. This lust for profit without any concern towards the misery of the common people. Thanks to the Ministry of External Affairs, which is continuing longstanding traditional friendship with Russia right from the days of the erstwhile Soviet Union, which supported the newly independent India in times of distress.

The Indian people cannot forget that while the country was fighting against the military junta of the then Pakistan in order to liberate Bangladesh from its clutches, the then Soviet Union sent submarines in support of the Indian army.

The Soviet Union has extended its cooperation in building oil refineries in India. It has also sent many technicians to repair the oil refineries, as and when required. India continues to purchase crude oil from Russia and refining it and exporting to other countries.

Now the US government has started pressuring India not to purchase crude oil from Russia. The same US administration had long back suggested that India must purchase crude oil from Russia. Why this dual policy? If it is opposing Russia, then why is it still importing Russian goods? They want India to purchase artificial infants’ milk. The Indian dairy farmers, in fact the entire farmers community, refused to purchase enfamil from the USA. The future impact is a major concern for the Indian dairy sector and its dependent farmers. This will result in market disruption and adversely impact farmers’ livelihoods.

Right from the beginning, India has taken a stand to promote breast feeding and has strictly prohibited marketing of formula milk as a substitute for breastmilk. The Indian dairy industry is a major source of livelihood for millions of rural households, particularly women. The imports of enfamil milk at prices lower than domestic milk will gradually destabilise the rural economy. The research wing of the State Bank of India (SBI) has warned that the Indian economy will suffer a staggering loss of ₹ one lakh crores if imports of dairy products from the US are allowed. This attitude of the USA is nothing but interfering with India’s sovereignty. This approach is quite contrary to accepted norms of the World Trade Organisation.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should pass on the profits to the citizens by reducing prices of petroleum products, getting free from purchasing Russian crude oil, refining and exporting. The United States is still importing many items from Russia despite the trade war’ continuation. Even after imposing high tariffs on Russian products, the USA is still importing uranium for its nuclear plants, palladium for manufacturing electric vehicles and fertilizers for agriculture and chemicals for pharmaceutical industries. The USA is also importing iron, steel, coal and many precious metals, which are playing a vital role in American industry overall. Washington continues to import many machinery parts of aircraft as well.

Will it stop these imports after cautioning India against importing crude oil from Russia? The US is also threatening China, Turkey and other countries to stop import of Russian products within the next 50 days. But can the US stop importing materials from Russia? The Global Trade Research Initiative has categorically stated that the US approach towards India in regard to imports of Russian crude oil is most unjustified. But putting a ban on oil imports to US, will result in American consumers shelling more.

(The writer is National Secretary of the CPI)