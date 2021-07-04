Getting things done in a smooth and suave manner is an art which only a few master. Attaining achievable targets in all segments of life requires a positive outlook by balancing meaningful activities which need to be attained with a lot of effort and perseverance. Being on top at work by keeping negating factors at bay which play a spoilsport requires finesse. With focus, clarity, and an engaging spirit on tasks requires meticulous attention for measurable results.



Ideation is crucial for effective results. It's a parameter to get better insights and results on tasks at hand. Good ideation enables one towards stellar outcomes. Organising oneself on a set task and in our day to day activities is an art by itself. It requires a lot of finesse in being organized. It helps one in doing things with clarity and better focus. By engaging in fruitful initiatives, one gets a better perspective on things and situations. Being engaged also broadens one's perspective. We reflect to improvise our awareness and thoughts. By reflecting, we undertake things with a lot of positivity and greater insight.

In business scenarios, we need to first have a crystal clear ideation on our immediate action and the attainable goals. If we aren't clear of our actions keeping the end result in mind, we may lose focus of our goal. Working towards the end goal should be the sole objective. For this we need to align our thoughts and actions. By engaging ourselves and working consistently we can see the end results of realizing our goals set. It's essential to know what would be the probable set of results when we are deft at getting things done.

So, at the outset, how do we go about getting things to happen? What is the process of time factor for each activity and do we stay on the task at hand in the process of achieving a task and do we scale-up. By broadening our habit forms, we do better on all fronts. How do we enhance our learning forms with new measurable activities or habits leading to success. Let's focus on the essentials and non-essentials in the process by focusing on realistic goals which have to be purpose driven. Having a successful mindset, purpose and goal driven, counting on happiness, being yourself without compromising will have a better approach.

Organizing ourselves is a key ingredient in our attempt to be suaver in undertaking tasks. Keeping time for quality things is important. Having goals both short term and long term will go a long way. With a good amount of self-discipline and by avoiding delays in our action, we can attain our most defined objectives. Growth & development involves balancing act on ourselves on all fronts, taking stock of situations, associating with quality people, and stretching oneself beyond the comfort zone for greater results.

Professionally, one has to stretch working in challenging complex situations, beating competition, working alongside cross sectional people, and managing crises. With unique ideas and strategy, one can brick to brick start building on their dreams, work with diverse streams of people, and count on building their goals. Adding a unique customer delight quotient for quality work leads to success. Good people skills are vital for success. The connect quotient, value add, good relations bring in good recognition.

Getting things done can be imbibed and inculcated only with practice and effort. Mastery over this varies from person to person, based on the experience, and the ability to multi-task most of the time. It's an approach involving people, situations professionally and at the personal level. For instance, a professional at workspace has to be deft with hands-on-approach in dealing well with customers and managing them efficiently speaks of his caliber.

On the personal front, managing various tasks by a woman speaks of her engaging and resourceful nature. Handling chores at home and work by multi-tasking requires a practical approach with greater maturity. One picks up the can do attitude with a lot of experience over the time and masters oneself in getting things done.

Prioritising with plans and therein making it a reality has to be the target. Chalking out implementation strategies enables a smooth sail of attaining a good measurable result. Reflecting on plans and better methods of functioning will enable one to stay focused with a fresh mindset. Adopting techniques which are relevant to the present context is paramount. Our focus and attention on tasks has to be crystal clear to unleash the best results. Analysing goal sets and being focused in complex situations is a challenge. Time bound planning and steering the course of actionable plans is an essential. Addressing negative thoughts which are a hindrance in the path should be avoided.

Getting things done can transform the way one's work by applying the dynamics of the task implementation with a result oriented approach. At every stage knowing what to get done with time bound plans creates a trajectory map. Being actionable generates greater results than being contemplative. It's essential to know things on priority, what separates the result from the non- resultant, to move in the right direction.

Mental finesse and agility requires strength to take charge of things by accomplishing them. We need to generate high radiating energy to sail in the right direction. Let's be more actionable while charting the course by contributing to the tasks and gaining contentment in getting things done.