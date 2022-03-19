Happiness is the concern of everyone

International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20 across the globe. The day aims to highlight the importance of happiness in the day-to-day life of individuals. Happiness is sometimes hard to explain, as it's something that we feel. Happiness is an essential need in any human's life and influences the wellbeing of humans.



Research has shown that happiness is not a destination; it's a practice associated with mental and physical health. Happiness and health are related to career success, improving relationships, enhancing creativity, and longevity. The world happiness report for 2021 released by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network pointed out that Finland ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world.

India has been ranked 139 out of 149 countries as per the report. It indicates that Indians are the most unhappy people. Despite being one of the most famous countries, the United States ranks 19th as far as the ranking of happiness is concerned. The initiative to declare 'A Day of Happiness' came from Bhutan, the world's happiest country, whose citizens are considered happy people. Bhutan is the only country in the world that has a GNH'. It refers to Gross National Happiness (GNH), which is a philosophy that guides the government of Bhutan. It includes an index that measures the collective happiness and wellbeing of a population. The Gross National Happiness Index is instituted as the goal by the government of Bhutan.

A study called 'Happiness Economics' based on the relationship between individual satisfaction and economic issues, such as employment and wealth, suggests that happiness increases productivity; by enhancing individuals working efficiency. Some states have introduced the "Happiness Curriculum" for students at the primary school level. Reports suggest that it is a good step in the right direction.

Certain happiness-boosting habits are the same in many countries, such as social interactions, exercising outdoors, and finding a work-life balance. Norway is one of the happiest countries in the world (2017), where Norwegians spend most of their time outdoors in nature to boost their happiness, health, and wellbeing. Since most of us spend a lot of our lives working, work inevitably plays a prominent role in shaping degrees of happiness levels (World Happiness Report).

It is a well-known fact that happy people tend to live longer and have fewer health issues. Studies have shown that people who are kind and generous towards others feel happier by themselves. Treating others with kindness is more effective for promoting our happiness than treating ourselves. Happiness is a choice. Make yourself happy.