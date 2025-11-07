‘I Know It All’ attitude & how It hurts Gen Z

Platforms like Instagram and YouTube offer an endless stream of simplified information packaged as expertise. Influencers speak with the authority of experience even when they have none. Algorithms reward confidence, not accuracy. Every short clip or post is a dopamine-driven validation loop that tells young people, “You are right, you are smart, you are already there.” This creates a dangerous mental model: that life’s answers are instant and that disagreement is outdated. A few hours on social media can inflate a sense of certainty that years of education used to temper. The ability to question oneself, to sit with uncertainty, to say “I don’t know” has become unfashionable

We are raising a generation that is quick to Google, quicker to argue, and the slowest to listen. Everywhere I look, from classrooms to corporate offices, I see a growing number of young people who behave as if they already know everything worth knowing. They talk with a tone of certainty that even decades of experience rarely justify.

They refuse advice from parents, dismiss guidance from teachers, and debate senior professionals as if knowledge were a matter of mere opinion. I am not referring to youthful confidence. I am referring to a new kind of intellectual arrogance that I call the “I know it all” attitude. It is a silent epidemic among today’s Gen Z, the age group roughly between 12 and 25.

It manifests as resistance to learning, defensiveness toward feedback, and an inflated self-image built on a fragile foundation of information, not wisdom. What I find troubling is how this misplaced overconfidence is fast becoming a social norm, celebrated as independence, when in truth it is emotional immaturity hiding behind digital competence.

The anatomy of the “I Know It All” attitude

Let us first understand what this attitude really is. Confidence is knowing your strengths, while arrogance is assuming you have no weaknesses. Confidence invites learning, arrogance resists it. Many young people today confuse the two because the environment around them rewards instant expression over thoughtful reflection.

The “I know it all” attitude is not born of knowledge, it is born of easy access to information. We now live in a time when information is free, abundant, and mostly unverified. A student can search for “top ten leadership tips” and feel ready to lead. An intern can read three LinkedIn posts on marketing and feel entitled to advise the CEO. An adolescent can watch motivational clips and believe they have mastered life’s philosophy. The illusion of knowing replaces the humility of learning. Confidence today comes too cheap. It is earned not through experience but through exposure. A few hours of scrolling, a few clicks of prompts, and a young mind feels it has arrived at the same pedestal as those who have spent decades learning through failure. This is not empowerment; it is premature self-assurance. It feels liberating but it quietly blocks growth.

The Generative AI and social media effect

The digital ecosystem has redefined what it means to “know.” A decade ago, learning required time, patience, and mentorship. Today, learning seems as easy as typing a question into a search bar or prompting an AI tool. Generative AI has created an illusion that the world’s wisdom can be summoned in seconds. I see young people treating this access as ownership of knowledge. But information is not knowledge. Knowledge is not wisdom. And wisdom certainly cannot be generated on demand. Social media has made matters worse.

Platforms like Instagram and YouTube offer an endless stream of simplified information packaged as expertise. Influencers speak with the authority of experience even when they have none. Algorithms reward confidence, not accuracy. Every short clip or post is a dopamine-driven validation loop that tells young people, “You are right, you are smart, you are already there.” This creates a dangerous mental model: that life’s answers are instant and that disagreement is outdated. A few hours on social media can inflate a sense of certainty that years of education used to temper. The ability to question oneself, to sit with uncertainty, to say “I don’t know” has become unfashionable.

Generative AI has compounded this issue. A small prompt gives the illusion that knowledge is at one’s fingertips. But what these young users often fail to see is that the answers they receive are summaries of others’ experiences, not their own. AI can fetch data, but it cannot build wisdom.

Wisdom grows from reflection, from applying knowledge, from making mistakes, and from listening to those who have walked before us. Knowledge without experience is like reading about swimming without touching the water. The tragedy is that many young people today feel they have swum across the ocean when they have only imagined it.

Parenting, schooling and cultural drift

This attitude did not appear out of thin air. It has roots in how we are raising and educating this generation. At home, parents have gradually shifted from mentors to managers. In the name of modern parenting, many have stopped setting boundaries. They seek friendship with their children, not authority. The result is that young people grow up believing they are equal to their parents in judgment, if not superior. Parents are now afraid to correct or confront their children for fear of emotional backlash. Guidance has turned into negotiation.

In schools, the authority of teachers has eroded. Teachers are told to be facilitators, not instructors. Students are encouraged to “question everything,” which in principle is good, but in practice often translates to questioning without listening. Education has become transactional. Grades matter more than growth, and attention spans have shrunk to match the length of a TikTok video.

When students begin to feel that the teacher is redundant because “Google or Chat knows everything,” we have lost the foundation of mentorship. At a cultural level, we have over-glorified youth. Every advertisement, every campaign, every brand celebrates young energy as the ultimate truth. Experience is mocked as outdated. Elders are portrayed as out of touch. The social message is clear: “Old is obsolete.” This inversion of respect has quietly normalized intellectual arrogance. The emotional component of this trend is critical.

The “I know it all” attitude often hides insecurity. When young people are unsure of who they are, they cling to what they know, or think they know. They confuse assertiveness with strength. They resist feedback because feedback threatens their fragile identity. Behind this overconfidence lies a silent fear of inadequacy.

The consequences

The consequences of this mindset are profound. When one stops listening, one stops learning. The “I know it all” attitude creates a plateau of personal growth. Young people who resist feedback stagnate faster than they realize. In professional settings, I see this pattern frequently. Young employees argue with mentors instead of absorbing their insights. Interns who dismiss suggestions because they “already read about it.” Teams that waste energy debating basics instead of mastering execution. This attitude doesn’t just irritate seniors, it isolates the young from valuable guidance.

Learning requires humility. Growth requires the ability to admit that you do not know everything. When that humility is missing, adaptability collapses. The workplace is evolving faster than ever, but adaptability comes from curiosity, not arrogance. Psychologically, the “I know it all” mindset also creates fragility. When reality proves them wrong, these young individuals often react with frustration, blame, or withdrawal.

They are unprepared for failure because they never learned to listen or unlearn. Their self-image is so tied to being right that being corrected feels like a personal insult. Over time, this erodes emotional resilience and self-esteem. Over a longer period, the damage runs deeper. Break-ups, divorces, job loss, and strained professional relationships often stem from the inability to accept perspectives other than one’s own.

Many who carry this attitude into adulthood face mental health challenges rooted in ego clashes, disappointment, and loneliness. Social isolation, repeated let-downs, and eventual loss of confidence in the real world become natural consequences of refusing to learn or adapt. When life repeatedly disproves their inflated self-belief, many spiral into anxiety, depression, or identity confusion. The “I know it all” attitude, if left unchecked, can quietly dismantle both personal and professional lives.

Relearning humility – the antidote

There is hope, but it begins with humility. Humility is not submission, it is strength under control. It allows knowledge to breathe and experience to enter. The first step is awareness. Young people need to understand that the ability to access information is not the same as the ability to apply it. Experience is slow for a reason. It matures judgment, reveals nuance, and teaches the value of patience. Second, they must seek mentors, not cheerleaders.

A mentor’s job is not to agree, it is to challenge. Learning from people who disagree with you sharpens intellect and expands perspective. The best leaders I know are great listeners. They speak less and absorb more. Third, replace “I know” with “Tell me more.” This simple shift in language changes the posture of learning. It opens space for dialogue, and it signals maturity. True intelligence is not defensive; it is inquisitive. Fourth, learn to validate experience. Every person older than you is a living textbook. What they know cannot be searched online because it was learned through pain, perseverance, and practice. Experience is the world’s most expensive teacher, and those who ignore it pay a heavier price later.

Finally, accept that learning never ends. The best professionals, artists, scientists, and leaders remain lifelong students. They know that every piece of information needs interpretation, every insight needs application, and every failure needs reflection. Wisdom is not found in shortcuts; it is built through seasons of learning and unlearning.

Timeless wisdom

I am not blaming Gen Z. They were born into a world that celebrates instant gratification and punishes patience. They are surrounded by technology that rewards confidence and filters out doubt. But if this generation is to realize its true potential, it must rediscover the lost art of listening. The world they are entering is far more complex than the one they imagine.

Algorithms can predict trends, but they cannot teach values. AI can process information, but it cannot cultivate wisdom. The gap between information and understanding is where true learning happens, and that gap can only be crossed through humility. Every generation believes it knows more than the previous one.

But this time, the danger is amplified by technology that gives the illusion of omniscience. The responsibility lies with both young people and those who guide them. Parents must reclaim the courage to mentor. Teachers must rebuild authority through relevance and empathy. Leaders must model listening as a core skill. Gen Z has extraordinary potential. They are creative, adaptable, and fearless. But potential becomes power only when guided by humility.

Without it, intelligence turns into noise, and confidence turns into arrogance. The truth is simple: the more you know, the more you realize how much you don’t. The wisest people I have met are those who listen deeply before they speak. They are not threatened by new ideas, nor are they obsessed with being right. They are seekers, not preachers.

(Author is the Chairman of Nation Building Foundation, a BJP leader, and a Harvard Business School certified Strategist)