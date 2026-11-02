“If you see something, say something” ethos can safeguard schools

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing - Edmund Burke

Last month, the quiet town of Raptadu in Anantapur district was shattered by an act of unprecedented violence. A young man armed with an electric power saw walked unimpeded onto the grounds of the Zilla Parishad High School, entered a Class 10 classroom while a lesson was in progress, and brutally assaulted a female student. A brave classmate was injured trying to shield her.

While law enforcement responded quickly to apprehend the perpetrator, the horrors of Raptadu exposed an alarming reality: our educational institutions, long regarded as sacred spaces of growth and safety, are increasingly vulnerable to unmonitored external threats.

This tragedy highlights a desperate need for vigilant civic participation and structured public safety awareness in India. The solution requires a fundamental shift in public consciousness—a transition best captured by the iconic campaign slogan: “If You See Something, Say Something.”

The anatomy of a slogan: Vigilance as a civic duty:

Originally created and trademarked by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY MTA) in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, the phrase was designed to empower transit commuters to report unusual behavior or unattended packages to authorities. Recognizing its effectiveness, the U S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) licensed the slogan in July 2010 to build a national public awareness effort, designating September 25 as the National “If you see something, say something” Awareness Day (#SeeSayDay).

At its core, the initiative operates on a simple principle: public safety is a shared responsibility. Law enforcement personnel cannot be everywhere at once, but an informed, attentive community acts as an expansive network of early warning indicators.

Raptadu calls for immediate action:

The assault in Raptadu was not an isolated impulse; preliminary reports indicate a history of persistent harassment preceding the violence. In many similar real-world incidents, warning signs—unusual loitering around school gates, persistent stalking, verbal threats, or carrying dangerous tools onto public transport or near school grounds—are observed by bystanders long before an attack occurs.

Yet, these warning signs are often dismissed due to hesitation, fear of getting involved, or a simple failure to recognize potential danger.

Applying a framework like “If you see something, say something” within our local communities creates a culture where suspicious activity is noticed and reported immediately.

Building campus security beyond physical walls:

To prevent horrors like the Raptadu attack from recurring, local communities, educational institutions, and law enforcement agencies must take concrete steps to operationalize threat awareness:

Access control and visitor protocols: Schools must strictly enforce gated entries, visitor logs, and identity verification. An unauthorized person carrying equipment into an academic building should immediately trigger a security protocol.

Community reporting channels: Establishing clear, anonymous helplines or localized mobile apps enables students, teachers, and neighbors to flag suspicious behavior or harassment early.

Institutionalizing awareness days: Adapting initiatives like #SeeSayDay locally ensures that safety drills, threat identification, and reporting methods are regularly reinforced among students and staff.

Security cannot begin only after an intruder enters a classroom; it must start at the perimeter of our neighborhoods through proactive observation.

The tragedy in Raptadu is a sobering reminder that passive silence can carry a devastating price. Protecting our children and public spaces requires more than outrage after the fact—it demands active, everyday vigilance. By adopting the ethos of “If you see something, say something,” we empower every citizen to serve as an active line of defence, ensuring that warning signs are met with swift action before harm occurs.

(The writer is a former OSD to the Union Civil Aviation Minister)